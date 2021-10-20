‘Sing 2’ to World Premiere at AFI Fest

Illumination’s “Sing 2,” the animated film written and directed by Garth Jennings, will world premiere at AFI Fest on Nov. 14 at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

The movie, a sequel to 2016’s “Sing,” follows a koala named Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) as he and his cast of performing animals prepare for their biggest concert yet in Redshore City, and must convince a reclusive rockstar (Bono) to join them. The film will feature more than 40 covers of classic and contemporary hit songs.

Returning stars, along with McConaughey, include Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll and Jennings. They are joined by new cast members Pharrell Williams, Halsey, Bobby Cannavale, Letitia Wright, Eric André and Chelsea Peretti.

“Sing 2” is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri, along with Janet Healy. After the AFI Fest premiere, the pic will hit theaters on Dec. 22.

AFI Fest takes place from Nov. 10 to Nov. 14 in Los Angeles. The festival opens with the world premiere of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Tick, Tick … Boom!” and closes with Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard.” Additional red carpet events include Benjamin Cleary’s feature directorial debut, “Swan Song”; “Parallel Mothers” directed by Pedro Almodóvar; and “The Power of the Dog” directed by Jane Campion. See the full AFI Fest 2021 lineup at AFI.com.

This year’s festival will feature both in-person screenings and events, as well as virtual screenings. Passes to AFI Fest 2021 and individual tickets are currently available on FEST.AFI.com.