‘Shakespeare in Love’ Star Simon Callow Boards Heist Film ‘The Pay Day’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Shakespeare in Love” star Simon Callow has joined the cast of indie heist movie “The Pay Day,” Variety can reveal.

Callow, who has also appeared in fare as varied as “The Witcher,” “Four Weddings and a Funeral” and “The Phantom of the Opera,” will play an “eccentric crime boss” in the caper. He was most recently seen in “Hawkeye” on Disney Plus as Armand III.

Marking the feature film debut for Sam Bradford (“The Few”), the film tells the story of a down-on-her-luck IT technician played by Kyla Frye (“Edge of Tomorrow”) who is tapped by crime boss Callow to steal millions of dollars’ worth of data in a sophisticated hack. The plan goes awry when she is thwarted by con artist Sam Benjamin (“The War of the Worlds”).

Joining Callow are Ellen Thomas, Vincent Jerome, Marcus Onilude, Rae Lim, Farrel Jo Hegarty, Miles Mitchell, Kara-Dee Rai, Jacob Anderton, Frankie Clarence and Dominic Ryan.

The feature was written by Frye and Benjamin and produced by Praxima, Graceless Productions and Fryeday Entertainment.

“I grew up on Simon’s work, from ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’, to his dastardly Vincent Cadby in ‘Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls’” says Bradford. “So to be directing him is an absolute honour.”

Principal photography recently completed in London and the film is now in post-production with the producers looking to take it to market.

Callow is repped by Dalzell and Beresford in the UK and Paradigm in the US; Kyla Frye by Narrow Road and Hassman Tolstonog Entertainment; and Sam Benjamin by Core MGMT and Unbreakable Entertainment.