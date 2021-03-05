Sidney Flanigan, Namir Smallwood to Star in ‘Rounding’ From ‘Saint Frances’ Director Alex Thompson (EXCLUSIVE)

Namir Smallwood and Sidney Flanigan will star in “Rounding,” a new dramatic thriller from “Saint Frances” director Alex Thompson. “Rounding” follows a driven young medical resident (Smallwood) who transfers to a rural hospital for a fresh start. There, the demons of his past start to catch up to him when he becomes consumed by the case of a young asthma patient (Flanigan). The film was shot in secret in Chicago and just wrapped production.

Smallwood is an ensemble member at the Steppenwolf Theatre Company. He has also appeared in the television shows “Rust” and “Chicago Fire.” This is his feature film debut. Flanigan had critics raving with her work in “Never Rarely Sometimes Always,” a drama about a young woman’s efforts to obtain an abortion. She was nominated for an Independent Spirit nomination for best female lead and won prizes from the Boston Society of Film Critics and the New York Film Critics Circle.

The film comes on the heels of Thompson’s John Cassavetes award nomination at the Independent Spirit Awards for “Saint Frances.” It was written with his brother, Christopher Thompson, who will be a medical resident starting this summer.

The film also reunites Thompson with cinematographer Nate Hursellers, who shot “Saint Frances.” Michael Potts (“The Wire,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) and Rebecca Spence (“Candyman,” “Utopia”) will co-star. The rest of the cast includes Cheryl Lynn Bruce, David Cromer, Max Lipchitz, Kelly O’Sullivan, Bradley Grant Smith and Charin Alvarez.

Thompson produced the project with Leah Gaydos, Keaton Wooden, and “Saint Frances” mainstays James Choi, Pierce Cravens, Ian Keiser, Eddie Linker and Alex Wilson, as well as executive producers Neil Elman, Hannah Pillemer, Tony Vassiliadis and Fernando Szew at MarVista Entertainment, who is also handling global sales and co-representing the film with Endeavor Content.

Flanigan is repped by Gersh and Fusion; Smallwood by Stewart and Fusion; Potts by Artists & Representatives Agency and Blue Ridge Entertainment; Thompson by WME, Fusion and attorney Lev Ginsberg.