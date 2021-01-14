Shudder Announces 11 Films Premiering Over 11 Weeks

Shudder, AMC’s horror and thriller-focused streaming platform, announced a lineup of 11 films set to premiere over the next 11 weeks.

The selection of Shudder Originals coming to Shudder include Sundance Film Festival selections, as well as Tribeca Film Festival selections and a host of new content, as well. The first project to join the streaming site will be “Hunted,” a take on the Little Red Riding Hood story that is set to premiere Jan. 14.

Other movies joining Shudder hail from the genres of psychological horror to thriller, with themes exploring technology, nature, gender and betrayal. “Lucky,” coming on March 4, will detail the difficulties one woman faces after discovering that she has a stalker. And “A Nightmare Wakes” will give life to Mary Shelley in a period piece about the famous author.

The final film in the 11-week lineup is “Violation,” which both ran at Sundance and the Toronto International Film Festival.

Check out the full list of Shudder’s upcoming movies below:

“Hunted” (Jan. 14) – Lucie Debay stars in the upcoming project, which follows a woman who must flee her hunter (Arieh Worthalter) through the woods following what seemed like a flirtatious conversation at a bar. She’s pushed to the extremes in order to survive, but why not get revenge while she’s at it?

“The Queen of Black Magic” (Jan. 28) – An orphanages dark past is uncovered when families return to visit the now-ill director who raised them as children. The film, which takes place in rural Indonesia, is written by Joko Anwar and directed by Kimo Stamboel.

“A Nightmare Wakes” (Feb. 4) – Inspired by Mary and Percy Shelley’s relationship and the well-known work “Frankenstein,” the Shudder Original captures the gothic period and stars Alix Wilton Regan, Giullian Yao Gioiello, Philippe Bowgen, Lee Garrett, Claire Glassford and Shannon Spangler. It’s directed by Nora Unkel.

“After Midnight” (Feb. 11) – A young man (Jeremy Gardner) wakes one morning to find that his partner (Brea Grant) has vanished, leaving behind only a note to explain her disappearing act. But in her place seems to appear a creature that emerges from the edge of his property.

“Shook” (Feb. 18) – Social media fame gives way to a sick game in which a villain forces a celebrity to solve various games by threatening the lives of her loved ones. The movie stars Daisye Tutor, Emily Goss, Nicola Posener, Octavius J. Johnson, Stephanie Simbari and Grant Rosenmeyerorde.

“The Dark and the Wicked” (Feb. 25) – Julie Oliver-Touchstone stars as the grieving wife of a man slowly dying on the family’s secluded farm. Marin Ireland and Michael Abbot Jr. play the adult children, both of whom return home and begin to notice that their mother’s grief might be connected something more sinister.

“Lucky” (March 4) – Billed as a surreal feminist thriller, the movie follows a self-hope author (Brea Grant) who discovers she’s being stalked by an unknown man. Its plot centers around her efforts to re-establish a sense of control. It is directed by Natasha Kermeni.

“Stay Out of the F—ing Attic” (March 11) – Employees for a moving company are hired to help clear the rooms of a Victorian mansion, but the client offers them extra to get the job done overnight. As they set about doing the work, the movers stumble upon dangerous secrets. Morgan Alexandria, Ryan Francis, Bryce Fernelius and Michael Flynn star in the film.

“Koko-Di, Koko-Da” (March 18) – Leif Edlund and Ylva Gallon star as a couple who go on a camping trip in hopes of rekindling their connection. But the horrors they inevitably find in the woods are not monsters, but a sideshow performer played by Peter Belli. The couple must endure the psychological terror inflicted upon them by the jokester.

“Slaxx” (March 18) – A clothing company finds itself under attack on account of its less-than ideal business practices. But the villain doling out the punishment on the company’s is not an angry justice-seeker, but a pair of possessed pants. The film is directed by Elza Kephart and stars Romane Denis, Brett Donahue, Sehar Bhojani and Stephen Bogaert.

“Violation” (March 25) – Madeleine Sims-Fewer, who won TIFF’s Rising Star award for her portrayal in the film, stars as Mariam, a woman who vows to protect her sister from the danger she believes her to be in. Already on edge over her crumbling marriage, Mariam tries to hold it together as she sets her sights on revenge.