‘Shang-Chi’ Star Simu Liu’s ‘One True Loves’ Sells Wide for Highland Film Group (EXCLUSIVE)

Highland Film Group has pre-sold distribution rights to key international territories on romance “One True Loves,” starring Simu Liu (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”).

The film adaption of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling novel also stars Emmy and Tony-nominated Phillipa Soo (“Hamilton”) and Luke Bracey (“Holidate”). Written by Alex J. and Taylor Jenkins Reid, the film will be directed by Andy Fickman (“Playing With Fire”), and follows the love story of a woman unexpectedly forced to choose between the husband she has long thought dead and the fiancé who has finally brought her back to life.

Highland Film Group represented international rights at the Toronto International Film Festival with the company’s domestic distribution arm, The Avenue, acquiring U.S. domestic rights. SquareOne Entertainment, who are also executive producing alongside Highland Film Group, has picked up all German-speaking territories.

Signature Entertainment has acquired the U.K. and Ireland, VLG.Film Russia/The Baltics, Eagle Films the Middle East, Sun Distribution Group Latin America and Spain, FilmFinity South Africa, Studiocanal Australia/New Zealand, DFW Benelux, NOS Lusomundo Audiovisuais Portugal, Prorom Bulgaria, ex-Yugoslavia, Czech Republic/Slovakia, Hungary and Romania, TVN Poland and Forum Film Israel.

The film is produced by Volition Media Partners’ Adam Beasley and Michael Jefferson (“Supercell”), Willie Kutner (“Sundown”), Fickman, Betsy Sullenger (“The Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse”) and Sarah Finn (“WandaVision”). It film is executive produced by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Alex J. Reid, Highland Film Group’s Delphine Perrier and Arianne Fraser and SquareOne Productions’ Al Munteanu.

“We are thrilled to have our international partners come on board to distribute ‘One True Loves,’ a beautiful and universal story of love and loss,” said Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser.

“Thanks to our distributors’ incredible marketing and distribution teams, the film will reach audiences around the world and show new sides of our multi-faceted talent who are known for international hits such as the Broadway’s ‘Hamilton’ and Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,’” added COO Delphine Perrier.

“One True Loves” will begin filming Oct. 11 on location in North Carolina.

Highland Film Group’s current sales slate also includes Renny Harlin’s “The Misfits” starring Pierce Brosnan, Nick Cannon and Tim Roth; Allan Ungar’s “Bandit” starring Josh Duhamel, Mel Gibson and Elisha Cuthbert; Stephan Rick’s “The Good Neighbor” starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Luke Kleintank; Avan Jogia’s “Door Mouse” starring Hayley Law, Famke Janssen and Keith Powers and Joel Souza’s “Rust,” starring Alec Baldwin.