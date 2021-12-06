‘Shang-Chi’ Sequel in the Works With Director Destin Daniel Cretton Returning

A sequel to “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is officially on the way with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to direct and write. He’s also in development on a Marvel series for Disney Plus.

Cretton has signed an exclusive multi-year overall deal with Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. The new deal will allow Cretton to develop TV projects for both Marvel Studios on Disney Plus and the Onyx Collective for Hulu and other platforms.

“Shang-Chi” released over Labor Day weekend and currently is the highest-grossing film at the domestic box office with $224.5 million. The film made history for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the first to feature an Asian lead and mostly Asian cast, which included Simu Liu, Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina and Tony Leung.

“Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.’ We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney Plus, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started,” said Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige in a statement.

Not much is known about Cretton’s Marvel series on Disney Plus, but sources tell Variety it is a comedy.

“Destin is a powerhouse storyteller with impeccable taste in material. As we continue to expand our roster, Destin’s unique voice will help usher in an exciting slate of content for our global audience,” said Tara Duncan, president of Freeform and Hulu’s Onyx Collective, in a statement.

“Working on ‘Shang-Chi’ with Kevin and the Marvel Studios team was one of the highlights of my life, and I couldn’t be more excited about Tara’s vision for Onyx Collective. I can’t wait to explore new stories & build new worlds with this community,” said Cretton.

He is repped by WME, Pangea Media and Goodman Genow Schenkman Smelkinson & Christopher LLP.

Deadline was first to report the news