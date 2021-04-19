‘Shang-Chi’: Marvel Drops Trailer for First Asian Superhero Movie Starring Simu Liu

The first trailer for Marvel’s upcoming movie “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” has been revealed on star Simu Liu’s birthday.

On Monday morning, Liu gifted Marvel fans the first look at the “Shang-Chi” poster and his superhero costume.

“Whoever said that you could only RECEIVE presents on your birthday? Today, I’m giving you your FIRST LOOK at the teaser poster for ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,'” Liu wrote on Twitter Monday morning, which was also his birthday.

Whoever said that you could only RECEIVE presents on your birthday? Today, I’m giving you your VERY FIRST LOOK at the teaser poster for @ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings!! Coming to theatres September 3rd (trailer drops in a few weeks). WE’RE ALMOST THERE, PEOPLE!!!! pic.twitter.com/Kzgkg8djeQ — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) April 19, 2021

Shortly after, Marvel Studios gave Liu a present of his own, with the first trailer of his movie.

“Shang-Chi” will make history as the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to center on an Asian lead and with an Asian filmmaking team: director Destin Daniel Cretton (“Just Mercy”) and screenwriter David Callaham (“Wonder Woman 1984”). Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina, Ronny Chieng, Tony Leung, Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang and Florian Munteanu round out the cast.

The movie will revisit the classic Marvel villain, the Mandarin, who was portrayed in “Iron Man 3” by Ben Kinsgley. However, that Mandarin turned out to be an actor, and Leung is now set to play the sinister villain, who gains mystical powers from 10 magical rings, like the title suggests.

“Shang-Chi” was originally scheduled to release in February 2021, but, like many films during the coronavirus pandemic, it was delayed several times to May, July and finally September 3, 2021.

“Black Widow,” the delayed standalone film starring Scarlet Johansson, will release in theaters and on Disney Plus with $30 premier access on July 9.