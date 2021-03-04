Teen Comedy ‘Sex Appeal’ in the Works at Hulu

Hulu is heading to high school. The streamer has greenlit production on “Sex Appeal,” a teen comedy about the not-so-exact science of love.

Directed by Talia Osteen in her feature directorial debut, “Sex Appeal” will star Mika Abdalla (Netflix’s “Project Mc2”) and Jake Short (Hulu’s “All Night”). Tate Hanyok, whose credits include “Transparent” and “Superstore,” will write and executive produce the film. Production company American High is backing the project.

“Sex Appeal” centers on high-schooler Avery Hansen-White (Abdalla), a perfectionist at least by her own standards. When her long-distance boyfriend hints at wanting to take their relationship to the next level at the upcoming STEM conference (otherwise known as “nerd prom”), she sets out to master her sexuality. As she begins to study the mechanics of love, she realizes that relationships require less science and more heart.

“This is the movie I wish I had when I was in high school,” says Osteen. “It’s rare to come across a script that makes you laugh out loud, but Tate’s script had me on page one. ‘Sex Appeal’ is as hilarious as it is subversive and poignant. I’m honored to work with our talented cast and creative team, and grateful to Hulu and American High for the opportunity to bring it to the screen.”

Jeremy Garelick, American High co-founder, adds, “This movie epitomizes the mission statement of American High — to make laugh out loud movies that explore universal stories of the high school experience, through the points of view of characters whose perspective have been traditionally ignored in this genre. I’m so excited to once again partner with a first-time director who is getting the opportunity they rightfully deserve. I know Talia is going to make the funniest, smartest, most original sex comedy in the history of cinema that all our moms will say they hate, but secretly love.”

“Sex Appeal” will be produced by Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps and Ryan Bennett for American High, Mark Fasano and Tobias Weymar for Nickel City, and Kendrick Tan for Lit Entertainment.

American High specializes in provocative teen comedies, a slate that includes “Big Time Adolescence,” “Banana Split” and “Looks That Kill.”

Abdalla is represented by Coast to Coast Talent Group, manager Kanica Suy, and attorney Matt Rosen. Short is represented by More/Medavoy, Greene & Associates, Morris/Yorn. Osteen is represented by Greenspan Kohan and 3 Arts Entertainment. Hanyok is represented by Clear Talent Group, Lit Entertainment Group and attorney Meyer & Downs.