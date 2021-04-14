‘Settlers’ With Sofia Boutella, Brooklynn Prince Sells to IFC Midnight (EXCLUSIVE)

IFC Midnight has acquired North American rights to Wyatt Rockefeller’s “Settlers.”

The film, which marks Rockefeller’s feature narrative debut, stars Sofia Boutella or “Kingsman: The Secret Service” fame, and Brooklynn Prince, who first captured audiences’ hearts in “The Florida Project.” Ismael Cruz Córdova, Nell Tiger Free, and Jonny Lee Miller round out the cast. IFC Midnight will release the film in summer 2021.

“Settlers” is set a remote homestead on the Martian frontier, where a refugee family from Earth clings to hope for a better life. But when strangers appear in the surrounding hills and attempt to run them off, nine-year-old Remmy (Prince) is faced with the desperate reality her mother (Boutella) and father (Miller) have tried so hard to keep from her.

“We are excited ‘Settlers’ has found a home with IFC Midnight,” Arianna Bocco, president of IFC Films said. “Wyatt Rockefeller is a talented new voice in storytelling and commands strong performances from his talented cast. We can’t wait to bring ‘Settlers’ to audiences nationwide this summer.”

IFC Midnight is the indie studio’s genre label. Its credits include “Welcome to Willits,” “The Devil’s Candy,” and “The Babadook.”

“I’ve discovered some of my favorite movies and filmmakers thanks to IFC,” Rockefeller said. “They are champions of independent voices and innovators in their own right. I can’t think of a better home for our sci-fi western about the gut-wrenching choices a family has to make to stay alive.”

Rockefeller also wrote the script. The film is produced by Julie Fabrizio for Jericho Motion Pictures, Joshua Horsfield for Intake Films and Johan Kruger for Brittle Star Pictures, alongside executive producer Ben Pugh, co-founder of 42.

The deal for the film was negotiated by IFC Films’ Bocco and Director of Acquisitions Aijah Keith with UTA Independent Film Group representing the filmmakers.