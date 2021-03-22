Seth Rogen to Play Steven Spielberg’s Uncle in Film Based on Director’s Childhood

Seth Rogen has joined Steven Spielberg’s upcoming film based on his childhood in Arizona, Variety has confirmed.

Rogen will take on the role of Spielberg’s favorite uncle in the untitled film. As previously reported, Michelle Williams is in talks to play a major part as well.

The search is underway to find young actors of multiple ages to round out the cast, with one of them playing the role inspired by a young Spielberg — although the character’s name will not be Steven.

Spielberg co-wrote the script with Tony Kushner, who he has previously worked with on “West Side Story,” “Munich” and “Lincoln.” Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the film will focus on a young protagonist growing up in Phoenix, Ariz. in the late 1950s and early 1960s, and will examine the character’s relationship with his parents throughout different time periods.

Production is scheduled to start this summer, with a release date planned for 2022. The film is being produced by Spielberg, Kushner and Kristie Macosko Krieger.

Spielberg’s next project to hit the big screen is “West Side Story,” which is set to release on Dec. 10 after being delayed for a year due to the pandemic. Spielberg’s adaptation of the Broadway musical stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as Tony and Maria, with other cast members including Ariana Debose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Corey Stoll, Brian d’Arcy James, Rita Moreno and Curtiss Cook.

Rogen recently started his own cannabis company, Houseplant, and produced and starred in “An American Pickle” and “The Disaster Artist.” His production company with partner Evan Goldberg, Point Grey, has also seen major success with Amazon series “The Boys.”

Deadline Hollywood was the first to report the news.