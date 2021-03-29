Seth Rogen Clarifies That Emma Watson Did Not ‘Storm Off the Set’ of ‘This Is the End’

Seth Rogen took to Twitter on Monday night to clarify “a story that has emerged” from his recent interview with British GQ.

In the interview, Rogen is asked about a rumor that Emma Watson “stormed off the set” of his 2013 film, “This Is the End,” after refusing to shoot a scene involving Danny McBride as a cannibal and Channing Tatum on a leash in leather BDSM garb.

Rogen’s response was as follows: “I mean, I don’t look back on that and think, ‘How dare she do that?’ You know? I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn’t seem to be what you thought it was. But it was not some terrible ending to our relationship. She came back the next day to say goodbye. She helped promote the film. No hard feelings and I couldn’t be happier with how the film turned out in the end. She was probably right. It was probably funnier the way we ended up doing it.”

However, the tidbit has caused many to believe that Watson did, in fact, storm off — which propelled Rogen to set the record straight in a notes app statement.

“I want to correct a story that has emerged from a recent interview I gave. It misrepresents what actually happened,” Rogen wrote. “Emma Watson did not ‘storm off the set’ and it’s shitty that the perception is that she did. The scene was not what was originally scripted, it was getting improvised, changed drastically and was not what she agreed to. The narrative that she was in some way uncool or unprofessional is complete bullshit.”

Rogen said that the situation was due to a lack of communication, and clarified that they made the decision together for Watson not to appear in the scene.

“I for sure should have communicated better and because I didn’t, she was put in an uncomfortable position. She and I spoke on the night; it was overall a shitty situation and it must have been hard for her to say something and I’m very happy and impressed that she did,” Rogen said. “We agreed on her not being in the scene together.”

Rogen ended his statement by apologizing for the situation, stating that he wishes he “had done more to prevent it.”

“I was thrilled for the opportunity to work with her and would be thrilled to get that opportunity again,” Rogen said. “I am very sorry and disappointed that it happened, and I wish I had done more to prevent it.”

British GQ did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

Read Rogen’s full statement below.