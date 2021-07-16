Jade Bender, Michael Cimino, Jeremy Ray Taylor and Avantika Join Paramount Players’ ‘Senior Year’(EXCLUSIVE)

Paramount Players’ “Senior Year,” starring and produced by Rebel Wilson, has rounded out its supporting cast.

Jade Bender, Michael Cimino, Jeremy Ray Taylor and Avantika are among the actors joining the comedy, which stars Wilson as a woman who wakes up from a 20-year coma and returns to high school to try to regain her status as a popular cheerleader and claim the prom queen crown that eluded her.

Bender is best known for “Major Crimes” and will be next seen in the TV adaptation of “Night School,” while Cimino stars as Victor Salazar in Hulu’s “Love, Victor” (which debuted its second season last month to critical acclaim). The actor also starred in “Annabelle Comes Home” and will next be featured in “Black Box” and “Heartlight.”

Taylor is best known for his breakout role in 2017’s “It” and its 2019 sequel; the actor also starred in “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween” and Nickelodeon’s “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” revival. After finding success in the Indian entertainment market, Avantika will next be seen in Disney’s original movie “Spin,” after appearing on the “Diary of a Future President” and in the animated series “Mira, Royal Detective.”

Also added to the cast are Joshua Colley (“Les Miserables” and the upcoming “Sex Appeal”), newcomer Ana Yi Puig, Molly Brown (“Lost Girls”), Zaire Adams (“The Ride”) and Tyler Barnhardt (“13 Reasons Why,” “All Rise,” “Tales From the Loop”). The comedy’s starry ensemble also features Sam Richardson, Angourie Rice, Justin Hartley, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland, Chris Parnell and Alicia Silverstone.

Directed by Alex Hardcastle, the movie’s script comes from Brandon Scott Jones (who co-starred with Wilson in “Isn’t It Romantic”), based on a spec from Andrew Knauer and Arthur Pielli. Wilson is also producing the film, alongside Todd Garner, Tim Bourne and Chris Bender. Jeremy Stein and Jake Wagner are executive producing. The movie is currently in production, with Wilson sharing behind-the-scenes videos and photos from the film’s set, including a peek at Taylor, Avantika and Colley as they join her on the Bulldogettes cheerleading squad.