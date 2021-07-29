Star-Studded Searchlight Murder Mystery ‘See How They Run’ Reveals Full Cast, First Look Image

No longer “Untitled Murder Mystery,” a starry upcoming film from Searchlight Pictures has an official title and a complete cast.

“See How They Run” — starring the previously-announced Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan, David Oyelowo, Adrien Brody and Ruth Wilson — is set for a wide theatrical release in 2022.

Joining the five actors is a who’s who of the BAFTA set, including: Harris Dickinson (“Beach Rats”), Sian Clifford (“Fleabag”), Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (“The Queen’s Gambit”), Shirley Henderson (“Stan and Ollie”), Reece Shearsmith (“High-Rise”), Paul Chahidi (“Twelfth Night”), Pearl Chanda (“I May Destroy You”), Charlie Cooper (“Avenue 5”) and Pippa Bennett-Warner (“Harlots”).

The film is set on the West End of 1950s London, where plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. When world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Rockwell) and eager rookie Constable Stalker (Ronan) take on the case, the two find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid theater underground, investigating the mysterious homicide at their own peril.

Tom George (“This Country”) will direct from an original script by Mark Chappell. Damian Jones and Gina Carter produced. The project was shot in historic London locations earlier this year, at sites including the Dominion Theatre on Tottenham Court Road, St. Martin’s Theatre in the West End and the Old Vic Theatre in Waterloo.

“We have been enamored with Tom George and his work with the BBC for years,” said Searchlight heads of film production Katie Goodson-Thomas and DanTram Nguyen. “His knack for bringing stellar performances from an ensemble cast across multiple genres made him the perfect choice to lead the talented team of See How They Run. We are pleased to welcome several members of the Searchlight family back to the fold like Saoirse, Sam, Adrien and David for this entertaining whodunit.”

George added that working with “this incredible cast has been a total dream. I’m so excited to bring this thrilling, smart, funny murder mystery to audiences. Doing so with the company behind such brilliant ensemble films as ‘Jojo Rabbit,’ ‘Birdman’ and ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’ has really been the perfect fit.”

Read a full list of character breakdowns below:

Sam Rockwell as Inspector Stoppard, a seasoned official who thinks he’s seen it all… until now.

Saoirse Ronan as Constable Stalker, the indefatigably ambitious rookie on the case.

Adrien Brody as Leo Köpernick, an unscrupulous film director with a flair for drama.

David Oyelowo as Mervyn Cocker-Norris, celebrated writer, charged with adapting the successful stage play into a film.

Ruth Wilson as Petula Spencer, a West End theatre impresario eager for her starring role.

Reece Shearsmith as John Woolf, the esteemed film producer looking to shoot magic adapting a popular stage play to film.

Sian Clifford as Edana Romney, Woolf’s wife.

Shirley Henderson as a Dame known to all by name alone.

Charlie Cooper as Dennis the Usher, who witnesses more than a curtain call.

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as Gio, the inscrutably handsome taxidermist hiding a secret lover.

Paul Chahidi as Fellowes, a butler working for the Dame.

Pearl Chanda as Sheila Sim, a celebrated actress from the play hoping to make the leap to film.

Harris Dickinson as Dickie Attenborough, Sheila’s suspicious husband.

Pippa Bennett-Warner as Ann Saville, Woolf’s assistant and mistress.