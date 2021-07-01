Searchlight Pictures Promotes DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas to Lead Film Production

Searchlight Pictures has elevated longtime executives DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas to co-heads of film production.

In their new roles, effective immediately, they will jointly oversee all film development and production and will manage all production executives.

“DanTram and Katie are exemplary executives with incredible taste and deep talent relationships,” Searchlight Pictures presidents Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum said in a statement. “They are proven leaders who we know will continue the legacy of Searchlight as we expand our global production and development slate.”

Nguyen is based in Searchlight’s U.S. office and has been with the studio since 2009. Goodson-Thomas is located in Searchlight’s U.K. office and has led local development operations for nearly a decade. Together, the pair will spearhead production on upcoming titles, including director Tom George’s untitled murder mystery film starring Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell, “Chevalier de Saint-Georges” with Kelvin Harrison Jr. portraying the musician known as Black Mozart, director Sam Mendes’ next feature “Empire of Light” with Olivia Colman, and “Poor Things” from director Yorgos Lanthimos and starring Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe.

Nguyen began her career in the film industry as a junior executive for Richard Donner and Lauren Shuler Donner’s production company The Donners’ Company. She joined Searchlight in 2009 as a creative executive and worked on movies such as “The Descendants,” “Black Swan” and “The Shape of Water.” In recent years, she oversaw Taika Waititi’s comedic drama “Jojo Rabbit” and Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming thriller “Nightmare Alley.”

Popular on Variety

“I have loved my time here at Searchlight and look forward to working with Katie and the entire production team on these wonderful projects lined up over the next several years for this exciting slate that awaits movie fans around the world,” Nguyen said in a statement.

Goodson-Thomas has overseen numerous features at Searchlight, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel,” “My Cousin Rachel” and “The Favourite” among them. Prior to her role at Searchlight, she served as head of film at Unanimous Pictures and held titles at Origin Pictures and Working Title Films.

“I am elated by the opportunity to work closely with DanTram and the entire production team across the globe as we continue to build on the Searchlight legacy of creating a home for filmmakers with a singular vision, as well as the next generation of talent,” said Goodson-Thomas.