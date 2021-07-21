Screen Media Reaches Multi-Year Distribution Pact With Millennium Media (EXCLUSIVE)

Screen Media, the distributor of “The Outpost” and “Willy’s Wonderland,” has reached a distribution deal with Millennium Media, the company behind The Expendables and Olympus has Fallen franchises, to release at least five films a year for the next three years. The first film under the deal will be “The Enforcer” starring Antonio Banderas, Kate Bosworth and 2 Chainz. Directed by Richard Hughes, the film is shooting this summer in Greece. Screen Media will handle the North American release in 2022.

Millennium Media’s recent films include “Angel Has Fallen” and the reboot of the Rambo franchise, “Rambo: Last Blood.” It has also produced such independent films as “Tesla,” “Blackbird,” and The Outpost, the latter two of which Screen Media released.

In an ongoing relationship with Millennium Media, Screen Media recently released the Megan Fox thriller “Till Death.”

Screen Media is owned by publicly-traded media company Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. Over the past few years, it has fielded several notable theatrical and day and date releases. In August, Screen Media will release Chase Palmer’s “Naked Singularity,” starring John Boyega, Olivia Cooke, and Bill Skarsgård. It recently released mafia thriller “The Birthday Cake” starring Shiloh Fernandez, Ewan McGregor, and Val Kilmer; the comedies “Eat Wheaties!” starring Tony Hale; and “Senior Moment” starring William Shatner, Jean Smart and Christopher Lloyd; and the Nicolas Cage VOD hit “Willy’s Wonderland.”

“We are ecstatic to expand our relationship with Millennium Media and expect to release these movies across all windows including TVOD, DVD, SVOD, and AVOD,” said David Fannon, president of Screen Media. “The team at Millennium is great to work with, and our partnership has proven successful for both companies. Crackle Plus will prominently exhibit these films in AVOD, making them available to millions of viewers. The films should be major driver titles for the Crackle Plus networks.”

“Millennium Media and Screen Media have developed a very fruitful relationship over the past few years. This deal is a testament to that and the success of our past films like ‘The Outpost’ in the hands of Screen Media,” said Jonathan Yunger, co-president at Millennium Media. “We are elated to continue to produce quality commercial films and formalize this partnership,” he added.

The deal was negotiated by Fannon with Millennium Media President Jeffrey Greenstein and Yunger.

Pictured: “The Outpost”