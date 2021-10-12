‘Scream 5’ Trailer: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette Return for New, Bloodier Slasher

Paramount has released the first trailer for its upcoming fifth installment of the horror franchise “Scream,” directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott, Courteney Cox’s Gale Weathers and David Arquette’s Deputy Dewey Riley are back for the bloody slasher, along with a new cast of characters, many of which will probably not make it to the end credits with a new Ghostface killer on the loose.

The original “Scream” premiered in 1996 and was directed by the late Wes Craven. The film starred Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, a high schooler targeted by a masked killer named “Ghostface.” Following its resounding box office success, “Scream” went on to spawn three more installments, each starring Campbell and directed by Craven.

Newcomers to the franchise include Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera and Sonia Ammar. The screenplay was written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

After Craven’s death in 2015, many were left skeptical that “Scream” would ever return — Campbell included.

“I had been really apprehensive about doing another one,” Campbell told Jamie Lee Curtis in Variety’s special “House of Horror” conversation. “People had asked in the past whether I would do another one without Wes or whether I would make another one. I always felt like it’d be too difficult to do it without Wes. He was the master of these films. He did such a beautiful job on them. We were a family.”

But a note from Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett, who had been directing 2019’s horror-comedy “Ready or Not,” changed her mind.

“They actually wrote me a letter and they said they basically are directors because of [the ‘Scream’] films,” Campbell says. “They are directors because of Wes Craven and they’re really so excited to be a part of these films and what an honor it is to do them, and that they really want to do justice to Wes and honor his legacy.”

Executive producer Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original “Scream,” also kept Craven in mind while approaching the new project.

“Nearly 25 years ago, when I wrote ‘Scream’ and Wes Craven brought it to life, I could not have imagined the lasting impact it would have on you, the fans. I’m excited for you to return to Woodsboro and get really scared again,” he wrote on Instagram. “I believe Wes would’ve been so proud of the film that Matt and Tyler are making. I’m thrilled to be reunited with Neve, Courteney, David and Marley, and to be working alongside a new filmmaking team and incredible cast of newcomers that have come together to continue Wes’s legacy with the upcoming relaunch of the franchise that I hold so dear to my heart.”

Gary Barber, Cathy Konrad, Ron Lynch, Marianne Maddalena, ​​Peter Oillataguerre and Chad Villella executive produce alongside Williamson.

“Scream” will hit theaters on Jan. 14, 2022.

Watch the trailer below.