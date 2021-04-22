Producers Guild Forming Task Force to Examine Bullying in Wake of Scott Rudin Accusations

In response to recent and explosive allegations about producer Scott Rudin’s workplace behavior, the Producers Guild of America is forming a task force to combat bullying in Hollywood.

“We are deeply disturbed and disheartened by the continuing allegations of workplace harassment and abuse in our industry, and stand with those who speak out against such violence and intimidation in all forms,” a Thursday PGA statement read, without directly naming Rudin, who stands accused of physical violence and verbal torment by former employees.

The guild has pledged to form a task force to examine bullying and harassment in their membership and the industry at large.

“We must work together to make our industry a more equitable and safe place for everyone involved, no matter what their level or role. As a first step, the Producers Guild will be expanding our Independent Production Safety Initiative (IPSI) to include anti-bullying trainings with the goal of eliminating workplace violence and aggression. In addition, we are forming a task force to examine these issues within our membership and the entertainment business at large. We stand committed to working with our colleagues at other organizations to eradicate this behavior.”

