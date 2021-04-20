Scott Rudin, A24 End Business Relationship as Abuse Allegation Fallout Continues

Scott Rudin’s business relationship with A24, the indie studio where he produced such acclaimed films as “Lady Bird” and “Uncut Gems,” is over, sources tell Variety. The severing of ties comes in the wakes of allegations of workplace abuses that have been leveled at Rudin and a devastating cover story in the Hollywood Reporter about his bullying behavior.

The producer had no formal first-look deal with the company, but many of his projects found a natural home at the studio, where Rudin’s high-pedigree taste complimented A24’s filmmaker-friendly style. Rudin will no longer be involved with such upcoming A24 releases as “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and “The Humans.” He was also attached to Alex Garland’s “Men” and “Red, White and Water,” a war drama that will star Jennifer Lawrence, but will also exit those projects.

Projects that Rudin had in development with the studio, such as an adaptation of the 2020 best-seller “Shuggie Bain,” are expected to continue at A24, albeit without the producer’s involvement. It’s unclear if Rudin and A24 came to any type of financial settlement.

Rudin is producing “The Woman in the Window,” which Netflix will release in May. The streamer bought the completed film from 20th Century Fox/Disney after its release was delayed by the pandemic. It remains to be seen if he will still be credited on the picture, but he had not been actively involved with its rollout.

In 2015, Rudin signed a first-look deal with Fox Networks Groups, a three-year pact that saw him develop for platforms including Fox Broadcasting, FX Networks and National Geographic Channel. That deal was not renewed and is no longer active, a source confirmed.

After previously stating that he was stepping back from his work on Broadway, which includes producing the Hugh Jackman-led revival of “The Music Man,” Rudin said he would also step back from his film and streaming work.

“When I commented over the weekend, I was focused on Broadway reopening successfully and not wanting my previous behavior to detract from everyone’s efforts to return,” Rudin said. “It’s clear to me I should take the same path in film and streaming. I am profoundly sorry for the pain my behavior has caused and I take this step with a commitment to grow and change.”

Rudin was depicted in the Hollywood Reporter, berating staff, throwing things at them, including a potato and a stapler, and sending an assistant to the emergency room after slamming a computer monitor on his hand.

A spokesperson for Rudin did not immediately respond to a request to comment. A spokesperson for A24 declined to comment.

Matt Donnelly contributed to this report.