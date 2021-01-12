Spike Lee’s Children Satchel and Jackson Named 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors

Spike and Tonya Lewis Lee’s children, Satchel and Jackson, have been named the 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The news was announced at a virtual event by last year’s Golden Globe Ambassadors, Dylan and Paris Brosnan. Jackson Lee is the first Black man to serve in the ambassador role, which includes responsibilities for the upcoming Golden Globe award show and the chance for each honoree to raise awareness for a charity of their choice.

“We’re proud to welcome Satchel and Jackson Lee to an incredible roster of previous Golden Globe Ambassadors,” HFPA president Ali Sar said in a statement. “Akin to their esteemed filmmaker father known for his uncompromising and provocative storytelling, Satchel and Jackson have already begun to blaze their own paths in the arts. We are honored to see how they’ll use this platform to elevate the important issues of LGBTQIA+ health and youth mentorship.”

Satchel Lee, who was the creative director of intersectional and queer magazine Drøme, chose Callen-Lorde as the charity she hopes to support through the Golden Globe Ambassador role. The charity helps LGBTQ+ people in New York through education, care and research. Jackson Lee, who designed Nike’s Jordan Mars 270, chose Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Both charities chosen by the Lee siblings will receive a $25,000 grant from the HFPA.

Each year’s ambassadors are chosen by members of the HFPA and are typically the children of Golden Globe winners or other industry talents. Some past ambassadors include Isan Elba, Simone Garcia Johnson, Corinne Foxx, Greer Grammer, Kelsey Grammer, Sosie Bacon, Francesca Eastwood, Sam Fox, Rainey Qualley, Gia Mantegna, Rumer Willis, Laura Dern, Joely Fisher, Melanie Griffith, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Mavis Spencer.

The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony takes place Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET, with hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler returning to lead the proceedings.

The HFPA has not announced the format of the show, which has been postponed from its original Jan. 5 date due to the pandemic.