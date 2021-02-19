Sasha Calle to Debut as Supergirl in ‘The Flash’ for Warner Bros. and DC

There’s a new Supergirl in town. “The Young and the Restless” star Sasha Calle has been cast as the DC Comics hero and will make her film debut in the upcoming installment “The Flash.”

Director Andy Muschietti confirmed the news on Instagram.

The film, the first standalone adventure for the Flash following appearances in “Justice League” and “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice,” features Ezra Miller as the eponymous speedster known as Barry Allen. The DC Extended Universe entry has been in the works for some time now, having suffered numerous setbacks since it was originally expected to hit theaters years ago. The coronavirus pandemic mounted troubles for the movie, which is currently scheduled to begin shooting in 2021.

Muschietti reportedly auditioned more than 400 actresses prior to casting Calle, the first Latina ever to portray Supergirl. In DC cannon, several actresses have donned the red and blue Spandex, starting with Helen Slater in the 1984 Warner Bros. movie and most recently with Melissa Benoist on the Warner Bros. TV series of the same name.

More to come…