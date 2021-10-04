Sasha Calle, DC’s Supergirl in ‘The Flash,’ Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Sasha Calle, who is next set to star as Supergirl in DC’s “The Flash,” has signed with CAA.

“The Flash” — which is slated to hit theaters on Nov. 4, 2022 — will mark Calle’s feature film debut. In the DC Comics universe movie, Calle stars opposite Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, and Kiersey Clemons. Christina Hodson, who wrote the “Transformers” spinoff “Bumblebee” and “Birds of Prey,” penned the latest version of the script.

Director Andy Muschietti announced news of Calle’s casting by posting an emotional video to Instagram, where the actor discovers on camera that she has landed the part.

“Little me would be like, ‘No way,’” she says, through tears. “I’m probably not going to stop crying all day.”

Calle reportedly beat out more than 400 actors for the superhero role, becoming the first Latina ever to portray Supergirl. Helen Slater donned the red and blue super suit in the 1984 Warner Bros. movie; Laura Vandervoort played the role on the CW’s “Smallville” from 2007-2011; and Melissa Benoist wrapped production on her six-year run on the Warner Bros. TV series “Supergirl” earlier this year.

Before landing the epic part, Calle starred as Lola Rosales on “The Young and the Restless,” earning a Daytime Emmy nominated for her work in 2020. The actor landed the part straight out of AMDA’s College & Conservatory of The Performing Arts. She is also a singer/songwriter and released her first song, a soulful cover of Lauryn Hill’s “Ex-Factor,” in 2020.

Calle continues to be represented Monica Villarreal at Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Sloan Whiteside-Munteanu at Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano.