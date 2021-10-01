Costume Designer Sandy Powell to Receive Variety Honor at Savannah Film Fest

Oscar-winning costume designer Sandy Powell will be honored at the 24th annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival with the Variety Creative Impact in Costume Design Award.

Powell, who has created the looks of queens in “The Favourite” and “Shakespeare in Love”; mobsters in “The Irishman” and “Gangs of New York”; lush period pieces such as “Carol” for more than three decades will be appearing in conversation on Oct. 29 with Variety senior artisans editor Jazz Tangcay for a career retrospective talk. She will also be discussing her latest work on “Mothering Sunday,” which will screen at the festival.

The 2021 edition of the Georgia film festival will be a hybrid of in-person and virtual screenings from Oct. 23-30.

Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” kicks off the event, which will culminate with the closing-night gala screening of “King Richard” with Aunjanue Ellis present. The centerpiece gala “C’mon C’mon” will screen on Oct. 27 with director and writer Mike Mills in attendance.

“We are so excited to be back in person to celebrate the best in cinema at the 2021 SCAD Savannah Film Festival, and to continue our diverse programming, championing wonder women and artisan talent trailblazers in the industry,” said fest executive director Christina Routhier. “This year we have a stellar lineup of films, honorees, and panelists that will be at the event to engage with our audience and students. New to the festival will be an added outdoor screening venue, featuring some Halloween favorites that are sure to be very popular.”

The festival will screen 157 films, including 45 narrative features, 15 documentaries and 97 shorts, with 14 world premieres, one U.S. premiere and three North American premieres, with 63 of these films directed by women.

“Cyrano,” “The French Dispatch,” “The Last Duel,” The Lost Daughter,” “The Power of the Dog,” “Spencer” and Pedro Almodovar’s “Parallel Mothers” are among the films selected for the distinguished gala screenings.

The Signature Screenings series, followed by Q&As with select directors, writers, actors, and producers include Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” “Respect,” “Flag Day” and “The Novice.”

SCAD will also honor Branagh with a lifetime achievement award for acting and directing for “Belfast”; Adrien Brody with the Vanguard Award for “The French Dispatch”; Clifton Collins Jr. with the Distinguished Performance Award for “Jockey”; Ellis with the Achievement in Cinema Award for “King Richard”; Harry Gregson-Williams with the Lifetime Achievement in Composing Award for his body of work including “The Last Duel”; Maggie Gyllenhaal with the Rising Star Director Award for “The Lost Daughter”; Phil Lord and Chris Miller with an animation award for “The Mitchells vs. the Machines”; Mike Mills with the Auteur Award for “C’mon C’mon”; Ruth Negga with the Spotlight Award for “Passing”; Dylan Penn with the Rising Star Award for “Flag Day” and Odessa Young with the Discovery Award for “Mothering Sunday.”

Full info below.

Gala Screenings

” Belfast” (Kenneth Branagh)

“Bergman Island” (Mia Hansen-Løve)

“C’mon C’mon” ( Mike Mills)

“Compartment No. 6” (Juho Kuosmanen)

“Cyrano” (Joe Wright)

“The French Dispatch” (Wes Anderson)

“The Harder They Fall” (Jeymes Samuel)

“A Hero” (Asghar Farhadi)

” The Humans” (Stephen Karam)

” Jockey” (Clint Bentley)

“King Richard” (Reinaldo Marcus Green)

“The Last Duel” (Ridley Scott)

” The Lost Daughter” (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

“Mothering Sunday” (Eva Husson)

“To Olivia” (John Hay)

“Parallel Mothers” (Pedro Almodóvar)

“Passing” (Rebecca Hall)

“Petite Maman” (Céline Sciamma)

“The Power of the Dog” (Jane Campion)

“Red Rocket” (Sean Baker)

“Spencer” (Pablo Larraín)

‘The Worst Person in the World” (Joachim Trier)

Signature Screenings

“Dune” (Denis Villeneuve)

“Flag Day” (Sean Penn)

“The Novice” (Lauren Hadaway)

“Paris, 13th District” (Jacques Audiard)

“Respect” (Liesl Tommy)

“The Actress” (Andrew Ondrejcak, SCAD alum)

“Surviving Clotilda” (Olivia Grillo, SCAD alum)

Further information can be found at the festival’s website.