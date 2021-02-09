Sandra Bullock Joins Brad Pitt in Sony’s ‘Bullet Train’

Sandra Bullock is the latest star to come aboard Sony Pictures’ action thriller “Bullet Train,” Variety has confirmed.

Bullock joins an ensemble cast jam-packed with stars, including Brad Pitt, Joey King, Lady Gaga, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Zazie Beetz, Logan Lerman, Bad Bunny, Andrew Koji, Brian Tyree Henry, Masi Oka, Michael Shannon, Hiroyuki Sanada and Karen Fukuhara.

The details of Bullock’s role in the film are currently unknown. Sony declined to comment on the casting.

Based on the novel “Maria Beetle” by Kōtarō Isaka, “Bullet Train” follows five assassins who find themselves on a bullet train in Japan and realize that their assignments are related. “John Wick” and “Atomic Blonde” director David Leitch is set to helm the film from a screenplay by Zak Olkewicz.

“Bullet Train” is produced by Columbia Pictures, 87North Productions and Fuqua Films. Leicht is also taking on a producer role, alongside Antoine Fuqua, Kelly McCormick and Kat Samick.

“Bullet Train” will mark the first film that Bullock and Pitt have appeared in together. Bullock earned an Oscar in 2010 for her performance in drama “The Blind Side.” Most recently, Bullock played Debbie Ocean in 2018’s “Ocean’s 8” and Malorie Hayes in the Netflix hit “Bird Box” that same year.

Production on “Bullet Train” is said to have commenced in October in Los Angeles. Though a crew member tested positive for COVID-19 on set in December, Variety learned that production on the film was able to continue uninterrupted.

Deadline Hollywood was the first to report the news of Bullock’s casting.