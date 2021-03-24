San Francisco Film Festival Releases Lineup and All-New Hybrid Format

“Naked Singularity,” starring John Boyega, “Socks on Fire” and “Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street” are among the selections announced for the 2021 San Francisco International Film Festival, which will take place in an all-new hybrid format.

Running April 9-18, the 64th edition of the festival will incorporate both online and in-person elements. Through the SFFILM website, audiences will be able to purchase tickets for digital screenings, Q&As with filmmakers, film parties and industry networking events. Additionally, there will be live screenings and performances held at the Fort Mason Flix drive-in theater.

Featuring 103 films from 41 countries around the world, the festival lineup consists of 42 feature films, 56 short films and five mid-length films. Not quite feature-length and not quite a short, mid-length films will run between 30 and 50 minutes. 13 films will be making their world premiere with an additional 15 making their North American premiere. Among the full lineup, 57% of the films were helmed by female filmmakers and 57% by BIPOC filmmakers.

“The challenges of this year provided a creative and logistical obstacle course that the staff has navigated with great optimism and energy,” SFFILM Executive Director Anne Lai said in a statement. “Inspired by the wonderful films we were seeing and motivated to create a fun and easy experience for our audiences and filmmakers, we are not only able to bring everyone together both digitally and in person, but to ensure that our Festival honors and celebrates a sense of community and connectivity. More importantly, as we strive to do every year, we are thrilled to bring together some of the most daring and unique filmmaking from across the country and around the world to our audience.”

This year, “Homeroom” director Peter Nicks will receive the George Gund III Craft of Cinema Award. Established in 2011, the award recognizes a filmmaker’s distinguished service to cinema as an art form. Previous recipients include Claude Jarman Jr., Ray Dolby and Maurice Kanbar. Also, “Cryptozoo” write and director Dash Shaw will receive the Golden Gate Persistence of Vision Award. Established in 1997, the award (also known as the POV award) honors artists whose main body of work is outside the realm of narrative feature filmmaking. Previous recipients include Barbara Kopple, Don Hertzfeltd and Guy Maddin.

The nonprofit event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. First Republic Bank, Netflix, and Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will once again sponsor the event.

See the full festival lineup below:

Big Nights:

Opening Night: Naked Singularity, Chase Palmer, USA — World Premiere

John Boyega cements his leading-man status as an impassioned public defender who stumbles into a drug heist while his reality collapses all around him.

Centerpiece: Socks on Fire, Bo McGuire, USA — North American Premiere

Family tensions flare in this tenderly wrought film, as the filmmaker explores old family wounds between his homophonic aunt and drag queen uncle.

Closing Night: Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street, Marilyn Agrelo, USA

This fascinating documentary delves into the origins of the beloved children’s show, Sesame Street. With humor, never-before-seen footage, and special guests, Street Gang explores the ongoing emotional resonance of this ubiquitous series.

International Narrative Feature Films:

Abou Leila, Amin Sidi-Boumédiène, Algeria/France/Qatar

Reality becomes increasingly tenuous in this intense, phantasmagoric drama when childhood friends visit the Sahara – one in pursuit of a terrorist – during Algeria’s bloody civil war.

Censor, Prano Bailey-Bond, UK

Film censor Enid’s concern over protecting the public turns into a chilling obsession when one particular horror movie strikes a chord with her past.

Dance of the 41, David Pablos, Mexico/Brazil

Based on true events, Dance of the 41 is the forbidden love story between a politician and a lawyer that became a society scandal that roiled early 20th-century Mexico. Critics Jury Award Eligible

The Dry, Robert Connolly, Australia

Based on Jane Harper’s bestseller, this riveting Aussie mystery stars Eric Bana as an investigator burrowing into a brutal murder-suicide involving a childhood friend.

Fauna, Nicolás Pereda, Mexico

Issues of representation and performance take center stage in Pereda’s wry feature about a couple – one a Narcos: Mexico actor – on a road trip to visit her dysfunctional family. Critics Jury Award Eligible

A Leave, Lee Ran-hee, South Korea — North American Premiere

The employer/employee relationship is explored with great nuance in the story of a middle-aged man who witnesses an accident at his job. Golden Gate New Directors Competition

Nudo Mixteco, Angeles Cruz, Mexico

Converging around a Mexican village’s yearly festival, this powerful drama depicts the upheaval created when three people who left return home in this tense, empathetic drama. Critics Jury Award Eligible

Overclockers, Michal Wnuk, Poland — North American Premiere

Inventing a next-generation blimp is the goal of the brilliant but poor young aviator in this buoyant drama of friendship, romance, and the science of aeronautics. Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Science on Screen selection

The Perfect Candidate, Haifaa Al Mansour, Saudia Arabia/Germany

A female physician challenges Saudi Arabia’s patriarchal society when she runs for local office in Haifaa Al Mansour’s pointed but buoyant and hopeful drama.

Poppy Field, Eugen Jebeleanu, Romania/France

This explosive drama explores how a Romanian policeman’s hidden life impacts his response to a protest at a Bucharest cinema over a film with queer content. Golden Gate New Directors Competition

Skies of Lebanon, Chloé Mazlo, France — North American Premiere

Rich with whimsy and drama, this beautifully deft romance sets the relationship between a Swiss woman and her Lebanese astrophysicist husband against Lebanon’s civil war. Golden Gate New Directors Competition

Son of Monarchs, Alexis Gambis, USA/Mexico

A butterfly researcher in the US returns to his home in Michoacán where he reconnects with family and friends in this rich and romantic visual tapestry. Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Science on Screen selection, Critics Jury Award Eligible

This Is My Desire, Arie Esiri/Chuko Esiri, Nigeria

Using a dual storyline format to portray life in Lagos, this moving drama’s protagonists dream of emigration and flight from the teeming city. Golden Gate New Directors Competition

Tove, Zalda Bergroth, Finland

Shimmering portrait of the irrepressible bisexual artist and illustrator Tove Jansson, writer and illustrator of the globally beloved Moomins children’s book series.

Valley of Souls, Nicolás Rincón Gille, Colombia/Belgium/Brazil/France

Actor Arley de Jesús Carvallido Lobo is unforgettable in this powerful drama as a fisherman searching for his sons’ bodies after paramilitaries abduct them during Colombia’s civil conflict.

The Whaler Boy, Phillipp Yuryev, Russia/Belgium/Poland — North American Premiere

The internet brings the outside world to an isolated Russian whaling village in this involving coming-of-age tale shot through with offbeat humor and surprising pathos. Golden Gate New Directors Competition

U.S. Narrative Feature Films:

American filmmakers reveal their inspired imaginations in a variety of genres in this selection of homegrown features.

Cryptozoo, Dash Shaw, USA

Funny, sexy, and ambitious, Shaw’s hand-drawn feature captivates a far-out story of mythological creatures and the brave souls trying to protect them from harm. SFFILM Supported

Holler, Nicole Riegel, USA

Focusing on promising high-school graduate Ruthie, this coming-of-age drama is a deeply compassionate portrait of the day-to-day struggles present in America’s rust belt. Golden Gate New Directors Competition

Home, Franka Potente, Germany/Netherlands — North American Premiere

Seventeen years after committing a heinous crime, Marvin returns home, attempting to pick up the pieces of his life and find redemption before he loses his last living family member.

I’m Fine (Thanks for Asking), Kelley Kali/Angelique Molina, USA

Single mom Danny races through COVID-era Pacoima, CA, on roller skates to try to amass an apartment deposit in this poignant and humorous debut. Golden Gate New Directors Competition

Ma Belle, My Beauty, Marion Hill, USA/France

Against the backdrop of a sun-drenched summer in Southern France, a surprise reunion stirs up old memories between two women who were once polyamorous lovers.

Strawberry Mansion, Kentucker Audley/Albert Birney, USA

Whimsical and unique, this story of a dream auditor falling in love with the woman he’s scrutinizing depicts the priceless sanctuary of imagination.

Supercool, Teppo Airaksinen, USA — World Premiere

After Neil undergoes a magical transformation, he and his best friend Gilbert make unexpected alliances that cause pure mayhem in this hilariously profane, teens-gone-wild comedy.

International Documentaries:

Captains of Zaatari, Ali El Arabi, Egypt — North American Premiere

Syrian teens Fawzi and Mahmoud come of age amidst a refugee camp’s harsh conditions, forging a friendship over soccer and shared questions about love in this captivating documentary. Golden Gate Documentary Feature Competition

Cuban Dancer, Roberto Salinas, Italy/Canada/Chile

Tremendous dance sequences and a teenager’s extraordinary talent drive this captivating documentary as a top Cuban ballet student emmigrates and begins to study anew in Florida. Schools at the Festival Inclusion

The Last Autumn, Yrsa Roca Fannberg, Iceland

Director Yrsa Roca Fannberg’s intimate documentary observes a husband and wife’s final season tending their beloved flock on an isolated Icelandic sheep farm.

Poly Styrene: I Am a Cliche, Paul Sng/Celeste Bell, UK/USA

Raucous music adorns this deep dive into the life of Poly Styrene, frontwoman of the pioneering English punk rock band, X-Ray Spex.

Radiograph of a Family, Firouzeh Khosrovani, Iran/Norway/Switzerland — North American Premiere

Iranian filmmaker Firouzeh Khosrovani investigates her parents’ unusual marriage between a secular man and devout Muslim woman in this poetic documentary steeped in bittersweet history. Golden Gate Documentary Feature Competition

Seyran Ateş: Sex, Revolution and Islam, Nefise Özkal Lorentzen, Norway — North American Premiere

A rich portrait of Turkish-German radical feminist, lawyer, and imam, Seyran Ateş unfolds like a rose in a documentary that limns a life devoted to reforming Islam. Golden Gate Documentary Feature Competition

The Spokeswoman, Luciana Kaplan, Mexico

Maria de Jesús Patricio, known as Marichuy, is the first indigenous woman to run for president of Mexico. This powerful documentary follows her fraught campaign, detailing the intricacies of Mexican politics and the critical issues facing the indigenous population. Critics Jury Award Eligible

Writing With Fire, Rintu Thomas/Sushmit Ghosh, India

A trio of fearless female journalists expose rampant sexism and corruption in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh in this moving and triumphant documentary. Golden Gate Documentary Feature Competition, Schools at the Festival Inclusion, SFFILM Supported

Zumiriki, Oskar Alegria, Spain

How do you relive a memory? Oskar Alegria revisits a place from his childhood and tries to answer that question in this poetic and pastoral documentary.

U.S. Documentaries:

After Antarctica, Tasha Van Zandt, USA/Canada — World Premiere

Thirty years after leading the first-ever coast-to-coast expedition across the frigid continent to bring attention to climate change, renowned explorer Will Steger recalls that thrilling adventure. Golden Gate Bay Area Documentary Competition, SFFILM supported

Homeroom, Peter Nicks, USA

Peter Nicks celebrates the resilience and grit of Oakland High School’s class of 2020 during a year of extraordinary challenges with this compelling and immersive documentary. Schools at the Festival Inclusion

In the Same Breath, Nanfu Wang, USA/China

Meticulously documenting the origin and spread of COVID-19, Nanfu Wang’s fourth feature captures the collective trauma of this global pandemic while also celebrating human resilience. Golden Gate Documentary Feature Competition

Lily Topples the World, Jeremy Workman, USA

A young girl’s passion for building and toppling vivid domino creations leads her to YouTube stardom and a career as an artist and entrepreneur. Schools at the Festival Inclusion

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It, Mariem Pérez Riera, USA

Film clips galore unreel on screen as the indomitable Rita Moreno recalls her dramatic, topsy-turvy life and 70-year film career in this hugely entertaining documentary.

Unseen Skies, Yaara Bou Melhem, Australia/USA — World Premiere

Contemporary artist Trevor Paglen prepares his most ambitious project to date in this intimate and stunningly beautiful journey inside his mind and art. Golden Gate Documentary Feature Competition

We Are as Gods, David Alvarado/Jason Sussberg, USA

Stewart Brand, Bay Area icon and founder of the Whole Earth Catalog, continues to shape culture and technology through his progressive and unconventional approach to the environment and wildlife conservation. Golden Gate Bay Area Documentary Competition, SFFILM Supported

Mid-Length Films:

Cloudscape — Sofia Gallisá Muriente, Puerto Rico — North American Premiere

Don’t Go Tellin’ Your Momma — Topaz Jones/Jason Sondock/Simon Davis, USA/France/Germany/Italy

Mum Is Pouring Rain — Hugo de Faucompret, France — North American Premiere, Schools at the Festival Inclusion

Sing Me a Lullaby — Tiffany Hsiung, Canada

Tales of the Accidental City — Maïmouna Jallow, Kenya — World Premiere

Schools at the Festival:

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the Schools at the Festival program introduces students ages six to 18 to the art of international filmmaking while promoting media literacy, deepening insights into other cultures, enhancing foreign language aptitude, developing critical thinking skills and inspiring a lifelong appreciation of cinema. This section is programmed exclusively for teachers and students.

Acorns: Tonko House Presentation — Presented by Bradley Furnish, Toshi Nakumura, and Ryusuke Villemin

Art & Science of Lucasfilm: ILM Art Direction — Presented by Tyler Scarlet

Calamity, A Childhood of Martha Jane Cannary — Rémi Chayé, France/Denmark

City of Ghosts: Netflix Presentation — Elizabeth Ito, USA

My Octopus Teacher — Pippa Ehrlich/James Reed, USA

Short Films:

Shorts 1

This collection of narrative and new vision shorts shines a tender light on society’s frictions, from single parenting in a new country to patriarchal workplaces to the stresses of a job interview. The program features work from Germany, Ghana, the US, Lithuania, Hong Kong, Canada and Greece.

Bambirak — Zamarin Wahdat, Germany

Benjamin — Benny, Ben, Paul Shkordoff, Canada

Da Yie — Anthony Nti, Belgium/Ghana

Doretha’s Blues — Channing Godfrey Peoples, USA

Dummy — Laurynas Bareiša, Lithuania

The End of Suffering (a proposal) — Jacqueline Lentzou, Greece

Signal 8 — Simon Liu, Hong Kong

Shorts 2

Featuring a boy’s first summer fasting for Ramadan, a face-off with a comically seedy insurance agent and a chance romantic encounter on a late-night train, this fun group of narrative and animated shorts finds joy in the particularities of experience. This program features work from France, the U.S. and Sweden.

Blue Fear — Lola Halifa-Legrand/Marie Jacotey, France

Freezerburn — Sarah Rattay-Maloney, USA

The Night Train — Jerry Carlsson, Sweden

Summer Fasting — Abdenoure Ziane, France

Wiggle Room — Julia Baylis/Sam Guest, USA

Shorts 3

With care and diligence, these filmmakers have created life-affirming films that tell a wide range of stories about reconstructing memories, art therapy, call centers in Mexico and old friends. As a whole, these films address feelings of loss and the comfort we can find in one another. This program features work from France, Mexico and the U.S.

Ale Libre — Maya Cueva, USA

Dial Home — César Martínez Barba, USA/Mexico — World Premiere

If You Hum at the Right Frequency — Daniel Freeman, USA — World Premiere (SFFILM Supported)

Maalbeek — Ismaël Joffroy Chandoutis, France

Mr. Wild — Caleb Wild, USA

Since you arrived, my heart stopped belonging to me — Erin Semine Kökdil, USA — World Premiere (SFFILM Supported)

Wavelengths — Jesse Zinn, USA — North American Premiere

Shorts 4

This selection of documentary shorts features flocks of wildfire-fighting sheep, the pursuit of happiness on behalf of a pet turtle and a prison art activation from a renowned artist. Together, the films explore the effect of people and animals on their immediate environments and their environments’ effect on them.

American Wildlife — Elizabeth Lo, USA — World Premiere

Halpate — Adam Khalil/Adam Piron, USA

Last Days at Paradise High — Derek Knowles/Emily Thomas, USA

Shepherd’s Song — Abby Fuller, USA

Snowy — Alex Wolf Lewis/Kaitlyn Schwalje, USA

Tehachapi — JR/Tasha Van Zandt, USA

Shorts 5

These beautifully crafted animated shorts tell deeply personal stories of father-daughter relationships, impending unrest and finding solace. These films push the form with a shockingly artful eye. This program features work from Canada, Italy, France, China, Portugal and the UK.

The Fire Next Time — Renaldho Pelle, UK

In the Shadow of the Pines — Anne Koizumi, Canada

Sogni al Campo — Mara Cerri/Magda Guidi, France/Italy

Step Into the River — Weijia Ma, China/France

Tie — Alexandra Ramires, Portugal

Shorts 6: Family Shorts

This diverse collection of stories is sure to please the smallest members of your family, along with the young at heart and everyone in-between. Featuring a deeply moving documentary exploring race in America, a delicately animated adaptation of a Hans Christian Andersen classic, and a vertically challenged dinosaur longing to give his best friend a comforting embrace. Recommended for ages 5 and up. This section is part of the Schools at the Festival Program.

Broken Bird — Rachel Harrison Gordon, USA

A Concerto Is a Conversation — Kris Bowers/Ben Proudfoot, USA

Intermission — Freddie Claire/Simon de Glanville/Alice Jones, UK

Kapaemahu — Dean Hamer/Joe WIlson/Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, USA

The Magical Forest and the Things — Dave Russo, USA

Tiny T. Rex and the Impossible Hug — Galen Fott, USA — World Premiere

To: Gerard — Taylor Meacham, USA

Tulip — Andrea Love/Phoebe Wahl, USA

Us Again — Zach A. Parrish, USA

Shorts 7: Youth Works

Young filmmakers from throughout the world offer up fresh and daring voices in this selection of narrative, documentary and animated films. From a lighthearted and comedic vision of the apocalypse to a documentary about working and living in Kozan, Adana, Turkey, to earnest treatises on growing up through the COVID-19 pandemic, these films are an introduction to the cinematic future. This section is part of the Schools at the Festival Program.

A Cure for Humanity — Jared Fontecha/Iziyah Robinson, USA

Greta — Sofie Verweyen , USA

I hate winters. — Shivesh Pandey, India — World Premiere

Ilea — Samuel Correa, USA

Just as I am — Arianna Azzaro, Italy — North American Premiere

Kozan — İlayda İşeri, Turkey — North American Premiere

A Loco Vivid Dream — Marak Ścibior, Poland

Music for the End of the World — Emmanuel Li, UK

Stranger Strings — Ava Saloman, USA — World Premiere

Through Their Eyes — Alisha Heng, USA

What’s That Sound — Tanya Cyster, USA — World Premiere

Shorts Paired with Mid-Lengths

These shorts screening before Mid-Length selections inspire and enhance, creating synergistic pairings of bold storytelling.

Al-Sit — Suzannah Mirghani, Sudan/Qatar

Dear Philadelphia — Renee Maria Osubu, UK/USA

Here, Here — Joanne Cesario, Philippines — North American Premiere

The Snail and the Whale — Max Lang/Daniel Snaddon, UK

We have one heart — Katarzyna Warzecha, Poland

Zog and the Flying Doctors — Sean Mullin, UK