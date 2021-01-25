Samara Weaving to Star as Forgotten American Socialite Elizabeth Patterson Bonaparte in Biopic (EXCLUSIVE)

“Ready or Not” star Samara Weaving has been cast in “Liz,” a biopic about one of America’s forgotten founding mothers Elizabeth Patterson Bonaparte.

Described as a U.S.-set “Bridgerton” or “The Great,” “Liz” tells the story of the country’s first modern celebrity. Elizabeth Patterson Bonaparte gained prominence as the first wife of Napoleon Bonaparte’s youngest brother, Jerome, and revolutionized America’s social scene in the time of Jefferson’s presidency. Elizabeth, who has been called one of America’s first international celebrities, was known for her fashion, wit and independence.

Adam Leon is directing the film, which is based on a script by Gabriel Neustadt. 3311 Productions (“The Assistant,” “Brigsby Bear”) is producing “Liz.”

Weaving previously starred in the Showtime comedy “SMILF” and appeared in films such as “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “Mayhem” and “The Babysitter.” Her film “Ready or Not,” a well-reviewed dark comedy, became a commercial success and grossed $57 million against a $6 million budget. Her credits also include “Guns Akimbo,” “Bill & Ted Face the Music” and the Ryan Murphy Netflix series “Hollywood.”

Leon has previously directed romance drama “Tramps” and indie comedy “Gimme the Loot.” His next film, “Italian Studies” starring Vanessa Kirby, is set to premiere later this year.

Upcoming titles at 3311 Productions, founded by Mark Roberts and Ross Jacobson, include Kerem Sanga’s “The Violent Heart” and the upcoming Sundance release “John and the Hole,” which was written by Nicolás Giacobone and directed by Pascual Sisto.

Weaving is repped by WME, Untitled Entertainment, the Lede Company and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman. Leon is repped by UTA. Neustadt is repped by Verve and The Mission.