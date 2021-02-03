Sacha Baron Cohen Ties Golden Globes Record for Most Nominations in a Single Year

Sacha Baron Cohen scored three Golden Globe nominations on Wednesday, tying Jamie Foxx and Helen Mirren’s record for the most nods by a performer in a single year. Very nice!

Baron Cohen was a double acting nominee, earning recognition in comedy or musical acting for his return as Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiyev in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” and in drama acting for his portrayal as Abbie Hoffman in “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” Cohen’s third nod was for producing the “Borat” sequel, a nominee for best musical or comedy.

“Wawaweewah! I’m shocked and humbled to be nominated for 3 Golden Globes,” Baron Cohen wrote Wednesday morning on Twitter.

Mirren set a new benchmark in 2007 after receiving three nominations, one for best actress in a motion picture drama for “The Queen,” another for best actress in a miniseries or TV movie for “Elizabeth I” and third for “Prime Suspect: The Final Act.” She won for “The Queen” and “Elizabeth I.” Foxx matched her record in 2005, when he was singled out in the best actor in a drama category for “Ray,” best supporting actor for “Collateral” and best actor in a miniseries or TV movie for “Redemption.” He took home the statue for “Ray.”

Baron Cohen has been nominated previously for several Globes, winning the best actor in a musical or comedy statue in 2006 for “Borat.”

On Wednesday, Baron Cohen also praised his “Borat” co-star Maria Bakalova, whose standout turn as Borat’s daughter Tutar earned her a nomination in the best actress in a musical or comedy category.

Giuliani became the reluctant breakout star of “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” and was partially responsible for buzz surrounding the movie after he was caught on camera in a comprising position. Before the movie even premiered, Giuliani made headlines when he attempted to defended himself by saying, “at no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar.” Baron Cohen later retorted, “He did what he did.”

In a cover story for Variety in January, Baron Cohen says he was initially hesitant to make another “Borat” film, but he ultimately brought out his grey suit out of retirement because he believed the coronavirus pandemic and the Trump administrations botched response to the virus gave the character renewed relevance.

“I felt democracy was in peril, I felt people’s lives were in peril and I felt compelled to finish the movie,” Baron Cohen said.

Baron Cohen said he was compelled to play Hoffman in Aaron Sorkin’s court room drama because he could related to the power of humor to positively influence people.

“He knew that by becoming a standup he would have a greater impact on the crowd, and his aim was to influence people — to get people to take immense risks to fight the war in Vietnam,” Baron Cohen said. “He used humor to inspire followers, and he realized that absurdity was a way to undermine institutions that he thought were corrupt.”