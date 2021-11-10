Saban Films Buys Thriller ‘So Cold The River’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Films has acquired North American and South African rights to “So Cold The River,” a new thriller from Paul Shoulberg. The deal, which was forged with UK-based distribution and sales company Blue Finch Films, also includes rights to distribute the film in Australia and New Zealand rights via Saban’s partners at Defiant Screen Entertainment.

Shoulberg, best known for “The Good Catholic,” also wrote the script, an adaptation of the novel by Michael Koryta (“Those Who Wish Me Dead”). The film stars Bethany Joy Lenz (“One Tree Hill,” “Dexter”) as a documentary filmmaker who soon realizes her subject isn’t who he claims to be.

The film also stars Andrew J. West (“Once Upon a Time”), Katie Sarife (“Annabelle Comes Home”) and Alysia Reiner (“Orange is the New Black”) and is a co-production between 1804 Productions and Pigasus Pictures. It is produced by Claire Tuft, Zachary Spicer, and John Armstrong. Executive producers are Pete Yonkman, Carl Cook, Michael Koryta, and Bethany Joy Lenz.

The deal was brokered by Mike Chapman and Russell Webber for Blue Finch Films and Steve Break on behalf of Saban Films. Saban will announce release plans at a later date.

Saban Films’ recent releases include the horror reboot “Wrong Turn” starring Charlotte Vega and Matthew Modine; Brad Furman’s “City of Lies” starring Johnny Depp and Forest Whitaker and Ian Nelms and Eshom Nelms’ “Fatman” with Mel Gibson.

Recent titles also include Todd Randall’s “Under the Stadium Lights” starring Laurence Fishburne and Milo Gibson; “Twist” starring Michael Caine, Lena Headey and Rita Ora; and “Happily” starring Joel McHale, Kerry Bishé and Stephen Root.