Saban Films President Bill Bromiley, CFO Shanan Becker Extend Contracts (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Films President Bill Bromiley and Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Shanan Becker have renewed their contracts with the Los Angeles-based global film acquisition and distribution company through the end of 2024. The new deals keep the two critical executives in the fold. Bromiley and Becker founded the company in May 2014, and during their tenure, Saban Films have released a total of 148 films through the end of 2021.

Over the last year, Bromiley and Becker have expanded Saban Films’ presence in the industry, boarding a greater number of projects at the script stage and setting distribution deals beyond North America in territories including the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, Germany, Spain, Scandinavia (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Iceland), Australia and New Zealand. Next year will also see the culmination of Saban Films field 60 releases, doubling the output of films in just two years.

“Bill and Shanan have successfully grown Saban Films since its formation in 2015. They have demonstrated a keen ability to execute areas of growth year after year while simultaneously adjusting and capitalizing on current market conditions, increasing the profitability on an annual basis,” said Chairman and CEO of Saban Capital Group Haim Saban.

Adam Chesnoff, President and COO of Saban Capital Group added: “Bill and Shanan have continued to lead Saban Films to be the fastest growing independent film distributor including fostering global partnerships and acquiring a record number of films for the company.”

Saban Films’ catalogue includes horror reboot “Wrong Turn” starring Charlotte Vega and Matthew Modine; Brad Furman’s “City of Lies” starring Johnny Depp and Forest Whitaker; and Ian Nelms and Eshom Nelms’ “Fatman” with Mel Gibson. Recent Saban titles also include Todd Randall’s “Under the Stadium Lights” starring Laurence Fishburne and Milo Gibson; “Twist” starring Michael Caine, Lena Headey and Rita Ora; and “Happily” starring Joel McHale, Kerry Bishé and Stephen Root.