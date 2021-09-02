Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot Team Up in ‘Red Notice’ Trailer

Three of Hollywood’s biggest action stars are all crammed into one exploding trailer for Netflix’s action thriller, “Red Notice.” Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot will share the spotlight for the big Nov. 12 premiere on the streamer.

The premise for “Red Notice” is simple. John Hartley (Johnson) is the the do-good FBI agent tasked with bringing in the biggest criminals in the world. His path to justice collides with two rival robbers mid-heist, Nolan Booth (Reynolds) and The Bishop (Gadot).

In the trailer, Johnson is seen making a deal with Reynolds to help him find The Bishop and he’ll in turn help Reynolds out of whatever international mess he’s no doubt entangled in.

Reynolds brings his comedic skills into the film, throwing out jokes in high stress situations. “Oh my God, read the room,” Reynolds scolds Johnson as he is trying to arrest The Bishop, along with calling Johnson his work wife and sister wife.

“The Umbrella Academy” star Ritu Arya and “Silicon Valley’s” Chris Diamantopoulos are also members of this cast, however their roles have yet to be disclosed.

The film was originally planned to release in theaters, until Netflix purchased the film from Universal in the summer of 2019. “Red Notice” will be the streamer’s most expensive film to date, with a budget reportedly around $200 million.

“Red Notice” is directed and written by Rawson Marshall Thurber of “Skyscraper” and “We’re the Millers” and produced by Hiram Garcia, Johnson and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions, Beau Flynn’s Picture Co. and Thurber’s Bad Version, Inc.

Watch the trailer below.