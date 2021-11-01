Saban Films Grabs Rights to Ryan Phillippe Mountaineering Thriller ‘Summit Fever’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Films has nabbed North American rights to the thriller “Summit Fever,” starring Ryan Phillippe and directed by Julian Gilbey.

Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley and producer Marc Goldberg brokered the deal.

The story of an English climber who, along with his friends, sets out to conquer “the Big Three” – the Matterhorn, the Eiger and Mont Blanc — but they hit deadly challenges. Freddie Thorp and Mathilde Warnier co-star. The pic, currently in post-production, was shot at altitudes as high as 3,000 meters-plus above sea level, and the cast trained as climbers.

Andrew Loveday, Tiernan Hanby and Marc Goldberg produced.

“We’re thrilled to work with such a talented director. Julian’s passion and climbing expertise are evident throughout this adrenaline-filled adventure,” said Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley. “With stellar performances from the cast who fully committed to their roles and trained to climb ahead of filming, we’re excited to share ‘Summit Fever’ with North American audiences.”

Gilbey, a highly-experienced mountaineer in his spare time, said: “‘Summit Fever’ will bring the audience right to the edge. They’ll experience the same adrenaline as I do while operating the camera above thirteen thousand feet.”

The British indie is produced by Haymarket Films in association with Head Gear Films and Metrol Technology, LipSync and Soho Film Development. International sales are being handled by Blue Box Intl., a division of Capstone.