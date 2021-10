Margot Robbie’s Barbie has seemingly found her Ken in Ryan Gosling.

The Oscar-nominee is in final negotiations to star in the upcoming film, directed by Greta Gerwig for Warner Bros. and Mattel. Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment banner is producing the project, while Gerwig also co-wrote the script with Noah Baumbach.

Variety previously reported “Barbie” was set to start production in 2022.

Deadline was first to report news of Gosling’s casting.

More to come…