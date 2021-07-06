Ryan Coogler, Shaka King, Charles D. King, Lil Rel Howery Team on American Political Insurrection Film

Ryan Coogler, Shaka King, Charles D. King, and Lil Rel Howery are teaming on an original feature film about American political insurrection. Other plot details are being kept under wraps.

The project reunites “Judas and the Black Messiah” producers Coogler and Charles D. King with Shaka King, the director of the Oscar-nominated drama about Black Panther leader Fred Hampton. Howery also appeared in the film in a supporting role. Shaka King will once again direct the movie, as well as produce the new film. “Judas and the Black Messiah” was nominated for six Academy Awards, winning statues for best original song and best supporting actor for Daniel Kaluuya’s turn as Hampton. It made history as the first best picture nominee from an all-Black producing team.

Shaka King will produce the untitled project alongside Coogler for Proximity, Charles D. King for Macro and Howery. Executive producers include Proximity Media’s Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler; Macro’s Poppy Hanks and Greta Fuentes; and Brandon Harris.

Shaka King previously won the “Someone to Watch” honor at the Independent Spirit Awards for his feature directorial debut, “Newlyweeds.” In addition to the Oscar nominations he received for shepherding “Judas and the Black Messiah” to the screen, he and his co-writers were nominated for the PGA Award and the WGA Award for original screenplay.

Popular on Variety

Coogler’s credits include acclaimed indies like “Fruitvale Station” and blockbusters like “Creed” and “Black Panther.”

Charles D. King is founder and CEO of Macro, a media company committed to representing the voice and perspectives of Black people and people of color. To that end, Macro co-financed films such as “Mudbound,” “Fences” and “Just Mercy.”

Howery is a comedian, actor, writer and producer. His films include “Get Out,” “Brittany Runs a Marathon” and “Fatherhood.” On television, he hosts the NBC game show “Small Fortune.”

Shaka King is repped by UTA, Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher and Narrative; Coogler is repped by WME, M88, Cohen & Gardner and ID PR. Charles D. King is repped by Granderson Des Rochers and The Collins Jackson Agency PR. Howery is repped by UTA, Fourth Wall Management, and Cohen & Gardner and The Aziza Work Group Inc.