RWS Entertainment Group Buys JRA, Maker of Visitor Experiences (EXCLUSIVE)

RWS, a production company that creates immersive attractions and live shows across all platforms, has purchased JRA, a creative studio that makes theme park, museum, brand and sports experiences. The deal was announced in a press conference at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

RWS Entertainment Group (RWS) Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ryan Stana, along with JRA Chief Executive Officer Keith James, announced the acquisition of JRA by RWS. This acquisition expands RWS’ reach in the visitor attractions and experiences arena. The combined companies will be able to provide services to cruise ships, zoos, aquariums, casinos, hotels and resorts, botanical gardens, retail and real estate, municipalities, airports and corporations around the world. RWS’ portfolio of clients includes Warner Bros., Apple, Disney, NBCUniversal, Holland America Line, Azamara, Virgin Voyages, Iberostar, Hard Rock Resorts International, Europa-Park and Resorts, Hershey’s Chocolate World, Nickelodeon, Guinness World Records, Madame Tussauds, Mattel, Westfield and O, The Oprah Magazine.

JRA’s clients include The Coca-Cola Company, Universal Studios Florida, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, National Comedy Center, Science Centre Singapore, Space Center Houston, and The “Friends” Experience by Superfly X (pictured).

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“JRA is launching into one of the most prolific years in its history,” said James. “Over a dozen JRA-designed attractions will open in 2022, with still more in development through 2025. Whether it’s children’s museums, science centers, indoor theme parks, outdoor theme parks, or branded attractions, JRA designs will bring smiles to visitors across the globe.”

“RWS Entertainment Group has also experienced unprecedented growth this year,” said Stana. “Adding the design, project management and media production experience of the JRA team to the RWS portfolio allows our clients to dream even bigger and achieve even more in terms of guest satisfaction and return on investment.”

RWS Entertainment Group opened in 2003. With the 2016 acquisition of Binder Casting, RWS expanded to include casting for television, commercials and Broadway. RWS also operates attractions.

As part of the deal, James will remain president of JRA.