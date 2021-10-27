‘Rust’ AD Admits He Didn’t Check Chamber Before Handing Gun to Alec Baldwin

The first assistant director on “Rust,” David Halls, acknowledged to investigators that he should have checked a weapon for live rounds before giving it to Alec Baldwin, according to a search warrant affidavit filed on Wednesday.

Baldwin fired the weapon while rehearsing a scene last Thursday at the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, striking cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and the director, Joel Souza. Hutchins was airlifted to a hospital in Albuquerque, where she died.

Detectives had earlier disclosed that Halls declared the weapon was a “cold gun,” before giving it to Baldwin, meaning it did not contain live rounds. The affidavit filed on Wednesday includes new details from Halls’ interview with detectives, as well as details from an interview with Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the armorer on the film.

“David advised when Hannah showed him the firearm before continuing rehearsal, he could only remember seeing three rounds,” the affidavit states. “He advised he should have checked all of them, but didn’t, and couldn’t recall if she spun the drum.”

Gutierrez Reed told investigators that live ammunition was not used on the set. However, Sheriff Adan Mendoza told reporters on Wednesday that multiple live rounds were possibly recovered from the scene, in addition to the one that killed Hutchins and lodged in Souza’s shoulder.

Gutierrez Reed also stated that the guns were kept secure in a safe in the prop truck during lunch, and that only a few people had access to the safe.

“When Affiant asked about live ammo on set, Hannah responded no live-ammo is ever kept on set,” the affidavit states.

Investigators obtained the warrant in order to conduct a search of the prop truck.

Mary Carmack-Altwies, the local district attorney, said at a press conference on Wednesday that it is too soon to say whether charges will be filed.

“If the facts and the evidence and law support charges, then I will initiate prosecution at that time,” Carmack-Altwies said. “I am a prosecutor that was elected in part because I do not make rash decisions and I do not rush to judgment.”

More to come…