‘Rust’ Investigators Reveal New Details About Source of Live Rounds

The weapons expert who supplied firearms for use on the movie “Rust” told investigators he believed he knew how live rounds got mixed in with dummy rounds, according to an affidavit released on Tuesday.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating the cause of the shooting on the set of the film on Oct. 21, in which actor Alec Baldwin fired a shot that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded the film’s director, Joel Souza. Detectives have focused on the question of how live rounds — which ordinarily would be forbidden anywhere near a movie set — came to be mixed with the dummy rounds.

Seth Kenney, the weapons expert who supplied the guns for the film, told investigators on Oct. 29 that he had received “reloaded ammunition” from a friend that had the same logo as the dummy rounds he typically supplies to films.

“Seth described how a couple years back, he received ‘reloaded ammunition’ from a friend,'” the investigators wrote in the search warrant affidavit. “Seth described the ammunition stuck out to him due to the suspected live round to have (sic) a cartridge with the Starline Brass logo on it… He described how the company only sells components of ammunition, and not live ammunition, and therefore it had to be a reloaded round.”

The search warrant affidavit also includes new details from interviews with Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the 24-year-old armorer on the film, as well as her father, veteran film armorer Thell Reed.

In previous affidavits, investigators have revealed that Dave Halls, the first assistant director, acknowledged that he did not thoroughly check the Colt .45 revolver before handing it to Alec Baldwin. The new affidavit quotes Gutierrez Reed as saying that the guns were checked on set, but she “didn’t really check it too much.”



