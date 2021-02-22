DGA Chief Russell Hollander Extends Contract Through 2026

The Directors Guild of America has extended its contract with national executive director Russell Hollander through 2026, the guild announced on Monday.

Hollander has helmed the organization since 2017, and he led negotiations on the renewal of its contract last year. He has also been involved in work with other entertainment unions to develop COVID-19 production protocols.

“I’m honored by the DGA’s confidence in my service to the membership,” Hollander said in a statement. “The beauty of our Guild is our defining, singular mission to advance the creative and economic rights of our members – and the secret to our longstanding success is the strong partnership between our elected leaders and our professional staff to fulfill that purpose.”

Hollander joined the guild in 2001, after working as a labor attorney at Cohen, Weiss and Simon LLP. Prior to becoming national executive director in 2017, he led the DGA’s New York office, and was chief negotiator on talks with major networks and commercial producers.

The DGA represents 18,000 members around the world.

In a statement, DGA President Thomas Schlamme said that Hollander had been “a rock for our members when we most needed him.”

“As our chief negotiator, Russ led the way in our incredibly complex 2020 contract talks, achieving significant streaming and pension gains, and setting the pattern for the industry,” Schlamme said. “Soon after, our world was engulfed in the pandemic — and Russ worked tirelessly with our National Board Covid-19 committee to marshal top medical experts and our sister unions in the development of strict, science-based protocols that could protect everyone on set, and succeed in joint-union negotiations with employers for a safe return to work. Throughout these transformative times, he has shepherded us through with his compassion, intellect, and strength — and under his leadership we have the confidence that we are protected in the present and prepared for the future.”

Hollander was paid $728,932 in total compensation in 2019, the most recent year for which Labor Department data is available.