Russell Crowe Responds to Tweet Criticizing ‘Master and Commander’: ‘Kids These Days’

The 2003 war drama “Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World” became a trending topic on Sunday after its star, Russell Crowe, responded to a tweet suggesting that the film is sleep-inducing.

“Lots of folk complaining about lack of sleep during the Pandemic. May I recommend Master And Commander starring the usually captivating, attention-grabbing Russell Crowe,” a Twitter user wrote alongside a photo of Crowe in the film. “I’ve never made it past the ten minute mark. You’re welcome. And thanks Russell.”

The user also tagged Crowe in the post, perhaps to make sure the actor saw it – and he did.

“That’s the problem with kids these days. No focus,” Crowe replied. “Peter Weirs film is brilliant. An exacting, detail oriented, epic tale of fidelity to Empire & service, regardless of the cost. Incredible cinematography by Russell Boyd & a majestic soundtrack. Definitely an adults movie.”

Crowe’s response caused a frenzy on Twitter, with many users taking the opportunity to celebrate the film. Actor Josh Gad replied to Crowe’s tweet: “A perfect movie.”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse” director Peter Ramsey also weighed in, writing: “That guy’s a fucking idiot, Russell. Peter Weir is a god, the movie’s amazing and you’re amazing in it. Thank you.”

Indeed, “Master and Commander” was released to critical acclaim, and was nominated for 10 Oscars at the 76th Academy Awards in 2004, including best picture and best director. It won for best cinematography and best sound editing.

Variety also praised the film, writing in our Nov. 3, 2003 review: “Rare proof that a gigantic production in contemporary Hollywood can possess a distinctive personality, ‘Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World’ proves as bracing as a stiff wind on the open sea. Peter Weir’s physically imposing epic is thoroughly satisfying as an atypical adventure tale studded with unusual detailing.”