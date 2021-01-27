Paramount Animation’s ‘Rumble’ Delayed to 2022

Paramount’s animated feature “Rumble” has been moved to Feb. 18, 2022, Variety has confirmed.

“Rumble” had most recently been delayed to May 14 from Jan. 29, 2021. It was originally scheduled for release on July 31, 2020, and was first delayed in November 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Produced by Paramount Animation in partnership with Reel FX, WWE and Walden Media, the film is set in a world where monsters and humans collide, and the monsters are superstar athletes that compete in a sport called Monster Wrestling. A young girl named Winnie (Geraldine Viswanathan), seeks to follow in the footsteps of her father and become a wrestling manager – but her coaching subject, Steve (Will Arnett) has a long way to go.

Terry Crews voices Tentacular, the reigning Monster Wrestling champion, and Fred Melamed plays the town’s Mayor. Other cast members include Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy Tatro, Tony Danza, Susan Kelechi Watson, Carlos Gómez, Charles Barkley, Chris Eubank, Bridget Everett and Stephen A. Smith.

“Rumble” is directed by Hamish Grieve from a screenplay written by Grieve and Matt Lieberman based on the graphic novel by Rob Harrell. Mark Bakshi and Brad Booker serve as producers.

A trailer for the film was released in February 2020, in which Smith’s character, a wrestling analyst, can be heard saying: “In a long history of monster wrestling, there has never been a champion quite like Tentacular. Fans around the world are acting is there a challenger out there with the hunger, the drive, the discipline to become the next champion?”

Watch the trailer below.