‘Grand Hotel’ Actress Roselyn Sanchez’s ‘Diario: Mujer y Cafe’ Bows at EFM (EXCLUSIVE)

Multi-hyphenate Roselyn Sanchez (“Grand Hotel,” “Devious Maids”) is set to film her directorial feature debut, “Diario: Mujer y Cafe,” in Puerto Rico this summer, said producer Jolene Rodriguez, president of Broken English Prods. The Latinx company’s sister sales division, Grandave Intl., will be presenting the comedy at EFM, along with Broken English’s maiden production, Omar Chaparro’s “7th & Union,” and Venice 2020 pickup “My Tender Matador” from Chile’s Rodrigo Sepulveda.

Best-known for her turns in ABC series “Grand Hotel” and “Devious Maids,” the Puerto Rican-born actress-model-singer has directed the award-winning short “Satos” and stars in the upcoming dramedy, “Gringa.”

Written by Sanchez, the female-centric “Diario: Mujer y Cafe” follows four best friends, once known as the Fab Four in high school, as they reunite for an adventure-packed staycation in Puerto Rico.

Sanchez’s Equitas will be the production company on site in Puerto Rico. Stanley Preschutti of Grandave Capital and Frank Mayor of Cinevision Global serve as executive producers. The film will be tapping Puerto Rico’s tax filming incentives.

The Caribbean island, an unincorporated territory of the U.S., offers producers a 40% transferable tax credit on all local expenditures and a 20% tax credit on all payments to non-resident talent, including producers, writers, actors and even stunt doubles. Other perks are available to Puerto Rican resident producers.

“I’ve been a fan of Roselyn’s for a long time, it’s an honor to work with her on her directorial debut,” said Rodriguez. “Putting women in front of and behind the camera is something I’ve always championed — the goal is to open the door to bigger opportunities for Roselyn and other female filmmakers,” she added.

Broken English forms part of entertainment finance company Grandave Capital (GC), launched by film financier Preschutti last year, which has boarded projects as a third-party equity investor as well as invested generously in its fledgling Latinx production arm.

GC is allotting some $20 million in up to four Broken English projects a year with budgets ranging between $1.5 million to $8 million.

Sanchez is represented by Alchemy Entertainment, APA, Latinvasion and Hirsch Wallenstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.