Former NBCUniversal Vice Chairman Ron Meyer Named Wild Bunch CEO

Ron Meyer, a legendary dealmaker and operator whose decades-long tenure leading NBCUniversal ended in scandal, has found a new gig. The CAA co-founder and former NBCUniversal vice-chairman has been named CEO of Wild Bunch AG, a European production, sales and distribution company that has been involved with award-winning films such as “The King’s Speech,” “Shoplifters” and “Titane.” Tennor Group has a controlling stake in the company and helped orchestrate Wild Bunch’s 2018 restructuring.

Meyer was forced to resign at NBCUniversal in 2020 after he admitted to an affair with an unnamed woman and said he was being extorted. It was later revealed that Meyer had an affair with Charlotte Kirk, an actress whose affair with former Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara led to his ousting in 2019, amid claims that the studio executive had used his influence to try to get her roles — allegations he denied.

Meyer has remained busy even after losing his perch at NBCUniversal, landing a lucrative consulting gig with Qatar. At NBCUniversal, he was well-respected for his problem-solving acumen and his ability to soothe bruised egos of stars and directors. He remains one of the best connected people in Hollywood despite his high-profile and embarrassing dismissal. Meyer also received a payout from NBCUniversal following his ouster, one that was reportedly in the $20 million range. He maintains the affair with Kirk was consensual.

In addition to Meyer’s hire, Wild Bunch announced that Sophie Jordan will serve as co-CEO. Jordan joins from beIN Media Group where she served as general counsel and special advisor to the chairman. Previously, Jordan created her own law practice in 2003. She started her career at Canal+. Jordan has also worked as an executive and board member at Digiturk, Miramax, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Qatar Sports Investments.

“We are confident that Ron and Sophie’s extensive experience and vast network of industry relationships will help shepherd Wild Bunch to be a leader of premium content in 2022,” Lars Windhorst, the CEO of Tennor Group, said. “Under their leadership, we are poised to have a tremendous opportunity for short and long term value creation for Wild Bunch, Tennor Group and its stakeholders.”

Meyer and Jordan are being tasked with growing the company’s footprint and facilitating new investments in premium content across film and television.

“When we were approached by Lars Windhorst we were beyond impressed with his vision and understanding of what Wild Bunch needed in order to grow,” Meyer said. “He is one of the most dynamic and courageous business entrepreneurs that I have met and the opportunity of partnering with him became irresistible.”

“I am looking forward to joining Lars and Ron in this exciting next chapter for Wild Bunch. Sharing the same vision that prioritizes the growth of its already impressive library of films, we will expand global engagement and tap into broader, international audiences through new developments, productions, acquisitions and other opportunities for financing,” Jordan said.

Vincent Grimond, the current CEO of Wild Bunch, will stay on in an advisory capacity.