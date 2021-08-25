Ron Jeremy Indicted on 34 Counts of Sexual Assault

Porn actor Ron Jeremy has been indicted on 34 counts of rape and sexual assault, as he continues to await trial on charges that could result in a prison sentence of more than 300 years.

Jeremy has been held at Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown Los Angeles since June 2020, and he remains there on $6.6 million bail.

Jeremy had previously denied the allegations against him and pleaded not guilty. He pleaded not guilty again on Wednesday to the charges in the indictment.

Jeremy, whose legal name is Ron Jeremy Hyatt, was first charged in June 2020 with sexual assaults against four women. The case has expanded dramatically since then, and now involves 21 alleged victims over a span of two decades.

A preliminary hearing had been scheduled for October, but the indictment means that prosecutors have satisfied their evidentiary burden to take the case directly to trial.

A number of women came forward with sex assault allegations against Jeremy in a Rolling Stone article in November 2017. At the time, Jeremy said, “I have never and would never rape anyone.”

Jeremy now faces 12 counts of forcible rape, seven counts of forcible oral copulation, six counts of sexual battery by restraint, four counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object, two counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious or asleep person, one count of lewd act on a 15-year-old girl, one count of forcible sodomy and one count of assault with intent to commit rape.

Jeremy is due back in court on Oct. 12 for a pretrial conference.