Coccinelle Film Sales Takes Venice and Rome Drama ‘The Girl Has Flown’ – Rome MIA Market (EXCLUSIVE)

Coccinelle Film Sales has taken world rights to Italian director Wilma Labate’s female empowerment drama “The Girl Has Flown,” which recently premiered at the Venice Film Festival.

Pic will have its market premiere at Rome’s MIA Market prior to also playing at the upcoming Rome Film Festival.

The latest film by Labate – a veteran auteur known for political and female-centric dramas such as “My Generation” and “Sunday” – is based on an idea by Italian twins Damiano and Fabio D’Innocenzo, who made a splash in Berlin in 2019 as co-directors of “Bad Tales,” winner of the Silver Bear for best screenplay. They more recently helmed drama “America Latina” in competition at Venice this year.

The D’Innocenzo Brothers and Labate co-wrote the screenplay for “Girl Has Flown,” which turns on a lonely and restless teenager named Nadia living in the Italian border city of Trieste at the northern tip of Italy’s Adriatic coast, near Slovenia, at the crossroads of many cultures.

It’s a tale of silence, trauma and courage, in which Nadia’s possible love affair with a young man named Luka takes a violent turn from which she emerges in an unexpected way.

“I am sure that a similar story has happened to many women. Perhaps even to nine out of 10 [of them],” said Labate in a statement. “I tried to put into the story the sense of guilt that a woman feels inside when something like this happens,” she added.

After world-premiering in Venice’s Horizons Extra section “The Girl Has Flown” will now screen this month at the Rome Film Festival’s Alice in the City section dedicated to films for youth audiences.

The film is produced by Tralab and Nightswim with RAI Cinema, in co-production with Staragara Institut (Slovenia), in association with Gianluca Arcopinto, with support from Mibact, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission and the Slovenian Film Center.

Rome-based Coccinelle, which is headed by Francesca Breccia, recently boarded another female empowerment drama, Venice Days title “Giulia,” for which Coccinelle has just sold Spanish rights to Madrid-based Film Buró.

“Giulia,” which is by Italian director Ciro De Caro, stars emerging actor Rosa Palasciano (“Tales for Heart and Mind”) in the title role as a young woman who winds up on the street in Rome during a torrid summer seeking refuge and a place in the world.