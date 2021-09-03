Rockaway Film Festival Lineup Includes ‘We’re All Going to the World’s Fair,’ ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’

The Rockaway Film Festival in Queens, N.Y. has announced its 2021 lineup for the Sept. 12-19 edition.

Coinciding with the opening of a new outdoor theater, the first in Rockaway in over 20 years, the festival will play 12 feature films and 38 short films with a focus on highlighting filmmakers from the Rockaway Peninsula and elsewhere in New York City. 2021 Sundance standouts like Jane Schoenbrun’s “We’re All Going to the World’s Fair,” Amalia Ulman’s “El Planeta” and Shaka King’s “Judas and the Black Messiah” will be featured, as well as a short film from King called “Mulignans.” On top of the newer films presented, the lineup also includes several older films, such as Cheryl Dunye’s 1996 film “The Watermelon Woman” and Ted Kotcheff’s 1989 film “Weekend at Bernie’s,” plus the 24-hour loop of the film cut by Jon Dieringer.

The feature lineup is below.

Features

“Sam and Mattie Make a Zombie Movie,” Robert Carnevale and Jesse Suchmann | Sept. 13 at 9 p.m.

“Cross Eyed,” Amit Desai | Sept. 14 at 9 p.m.

“Litmus,” Jon Frank and Andrew Kidman | Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.

“The Watermelon Woman,” Cheryl Dunye | Sept. 15 at 9 p.m.

“We’re All Going to the World’s Fair,” Jane Schoenbrun | Sept. 16 at 9 p.m.

“24-hour Weekend at Bernie’s,” Jon Dieringer | On loop Sept. 17

“El Planeta,” Amalia Ulman | Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.

“Judas and the Black Messiah,” Shaka King | Sept. 17 at 9 p.m.

“Małni — Towards the Ocean, Towards the Shore,” Sky Hopinka | Sept. 18 at 9 p.m.

“Weekend at Bernie’s,” Ted Kotcheff | Sept. 19 at 5 p.m.

“Terra Femme,” Courtney Stephens | Sept. 19 at 7 p.m.

“Sisters with Transistors,” by Lisa Rovner | Sept. 19 at 9 p.m.

For the full lineup, including shorts programs and live performances, visit www.rockawayfilmfestival.com.