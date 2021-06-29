Robert Sacchi, Who Starred in ‘The Man With Bogart’s Face,’ Dies at 89

Actor Robert Sacchi, known for his close resemblance to Humphrey Bogart, died June 23 at Barlow Respiratory Hospital in Los Angeles after a brief illness. He was 89.

Sacchi played the title role in the 1980 feature “The Man With Bogart’s Face.” He also appeared in many films, TV shows and commercials playing Bogart or a Bogart look-alike. That list includes appearances on the sitcom “Cybill,” a Phil Collins musicvideo and “Fantasy Island,” as well as his one-man show, “Bogey’s Back” and touring productions of Woody Allen’s comedy “Play It Again, Sam.”

He also played other characters in such works as the Mike Hodges-Michael Caine movie “Pulp,” the Anthony Quinn-Yaphet Kotto drama “Across 110th Street” and “Die Hard 2,” among others. He also had a top 10 hit in Germany with the 1982 single “Jungle Queen.”

“The Man With Bogart’s Face” was released by 20th Century Fox, based on the novel of the same name. Sacchi starred as Sam Marlowe, the lead in a cast that included Michelle Phillips, Franco Nero, Olivia Hussey, Sybil Danning and George Raft.

Born in Rome, Italy, on March 3, 1932, Sacchi came to the Bronx as a young child. He attended Cardinal Hayes High School, where he was first told of his resemblance to Bogart. Prior to embarking on an acting career, he attended Iona College in New Rochelle, where he majored in business and finance, earning a master’s degree at NYU.

Sacchi is survived by his wife of 51 years, Peruvian artist Angela De Hererera, and their two children, Trish Bertisch (married to Cory) and John Sacchi (married to Warner Bros.’ Suzanne Fritz); six children from an earlier marriage: Robert Sacchi Jr., Barbara Cohen, Felicia Carroll, Maria Tolstonog, Lisa Osborne and Anthony Sacchi; and his brother Mario Sacchi. He is also survived by grandchildren Aden Bertisch, Evan Bertisch and Owen Sacchi.

A memorial mass will be held on Tuesday, July 6 at 11 a.m. at St. Brendan’s Catholic Church in Hancock Park in Los Angeles.