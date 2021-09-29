‘The Batman’: Robert Pattinson Teases DC FanDome ‘Surprises’ With Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman

Robert Pattinson offered a teaser for what fans can expect from Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” at this year’s DC FanDome during the red carpet for the Academy Museum’s premiere party. Pattinson hinted that the footage that will be shown will give audiences a new look at his Bruce Wayne and Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman.

“Me and Zoë [Kravitz] did some stuff. It’s a fun little thing,” Pattinson told Variety of what’s to come during FanDome. “There are lots of little surprises for it.”

The actor also confirmed that he has watched some portions of his DC film during the interview.

“I’ve seen some of the movie now and it’s kind of really cool,” Pattinson said. “It’s really cool.”

Pattinson, a newly added member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, also his offered own excitement for the organization’s new museum. Located on the LACMA campus in Los Angeles, the 300,000-square-foot museum offers exhibition galleries showcasing various memorabilia from film history and an impressive theater that will host screenings.

“I really want to see the theater,” Pattinson said. “Being really geeky about it, the technical specs of the theater sound quite insane.”

The actor also specified that he was particularly excited about the theater’s upcoming program of features directed by Hayao Miyazaki, which will begin on Oct. 5.

When asked which piece of memorabilia from his own filmography he’d submit to the museum, Pattinson laughed. “Oh god, I want to keep most [of them], so I can sell them when I’m broke.”

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will open to the public on Thursday.

“The Batman” is scheduled to release on March 4, 2022. The film stars Pattinson and Kravitz, along with Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell. The plot has been kept tightly under wraps.

Watch the full interview above.