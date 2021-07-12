Rob Zombie Reveals Blueprint for ‘The Munsters’ House in Upcoming Film

Rob Zombie, the heavy metal musician and director, has revealed the blueprint for the Munster Mansion in his upcoming film adaptation of the classic television series.

Zombie posted the detailed construction plans to his Instagram account on Monday, complete with measurements and stylistic notes. “The blueprints are done! Time to start the construction,” Zombie wrote in the post. “Get ready for the most perfect Munsters house since 1964. I want this thing exact.”

Zombie used the hashtag “#Budapest” on the post, and had previously shared that he was scouting locations for the film in the Hungarian city in June. “This place is amazing,” Zombie wrote in one of the posts. “The locations are perfect.”

The Munsters house used in the 1964-66 series, located at 1313 Mockingbird Lane, is an exterior set at Universal Studios, but has since been remodeled several times for use in other productions, including “Murder, She Wrote,” “Desperate Housewives” and “Everybody Loves Raymond.”

Zombie confirmed his plans to direct a film reboot of the series in early June, writing on Instagram: “Attention Boils and Ghouls! The rumors are true! My next film project will be the one I’ve been chasing for 20 years! THE MUNSTERS! Stay tuned for exciting details as things progress!”

A lifelong fan of “The Munsters,” one of Zombie’s most popular songs, “Dragula,” was named after the Munsters’ car. The project, which follows a family of benign monsters who relocate from Transylvania to the American suburbs, is set up at Universal Studios’ 1440 Entertainment division.

Zombie began directing horror films in the early 2000s, most notably “House of 1000 Corpses,” “The Devil’s Rejects” and the 2007 reimagining of John Carpenter’s “Halloween” as well as its sequel, “Halloween II.”