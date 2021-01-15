Rob Brydon, Shabana Azmi Board Lily James and Emma Thompson Comedy ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’

Working Title and Studiocanal romantic comedy “What’s Love Got To Do With It?,” directed by Shekhar Kapur (“Elizabeth”), has added to its cast.

Joining the existing cast of Lily James (“Yesterday”), Shazad Latif (“Departure”) and Emma Thompson (“Last Christmas”) are British actors Rob Brydon (“The Trip to Greece”) and Asim Chaudhry (“Wonder Woman 1984”), Pakistan’s Sajal Ali (“Mom”) and veteran Indian actor Shabana Azmi (“Kaali Khuhi”).

The film is based on an original script by Jemima Khan “(The Clinton Affair,” “The Case Against Adnan Syed,” “We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks”).

“It’s a story of identities,” Kapur has said, describing the film. “It’s about cultural clashes and it’s a comedy, but it’s about hiding behind an identity and how identities can become tribal, and how tribalism can lead to clashes and fundamentalism. It’s a romcom, but based on this fundamental idea of people adopting identities out of fear of marginalization.”

The film is produced by Khan and her Instinct Productions with producer Nicky Kentish Barnes (“About Time,” “About a Boy”), alongside Working Title Films‘ Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan. Sarmad Masud is an executive producer.

Studiocanal is fully financing and handling worldwide sales, and will release in the U.K., France, Germany, Australia and New Zealand.

The film is currently shooting in London.

Thompson and Working Title are also collaborating on “Matilda,” based on the beloved children’s story by Roald Dahl, for Netflix. Matthew Warchus (“Pride”) will direct, and the cast also includes Lashana Lynch (“No Time To Die”) and Alisha Weir (“Darklands”).