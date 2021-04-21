Reservoir Docs Acquires Goth Documentary ‘Dark Blossom’ for International Sales Ahead of CPH:DOX, Hot Docs Screenings (EXCLUSIVE)

International documentary sales company Reservoir Docs has acquired Danish doc “Dark Blossom” ahead of its upcoming world premiere and international screenings at CPH:DOX and Hot Docs respectively. Reservoir Docs has secured exclusive worldwide sales rights, with the exception of Denmark.

The feature debut of documentary filmmaker-music video director Frigge Fri, “Dark Blossom” is a visually and musically immersive story of three young Danish Goths who express their strong friendship through a shared love of darkness, macabre make-up and fashion, and social media expression. They channel a shared fascination with death to combat loneliness, inner demons, and the prejudices of small town life. But when one of them falls in love and plans an escape from the countryside, their deep bond is inexorably threatened.

“Dark Blossom,” a Made In Copenhagen production, was directed, written, and lensed by Fri, produced by Mathilde Hvid Lippmann, and executive produced by company CEO Helle Faber. Made In Copenhagen holds the film’s sales and distribution rights in Denmark.

The film will world premiere in competition at CPH:DOX in two sections, the Next:Wave Award and Politiken:Danish:Dox Award. It will then screen at Hot Docs in the Nightvisions section, which is dedicated to future cult classics.

Anaïs Clanet, partner and head of sales and acquisitions for Reservoir Docs, said: “We loved ‘Dark Blossom’ immediately for its startling visual quality and its nuanced and realistic look at the world of Goth culture, which is so often misjudged. This film is a uniquely inspiring story about the importance of finding friendship, love and community in today’s modern world.”

Producer Mathilde Hvid Lippmann added: “An exceptional look into a modern youth subculture rarely seen in film, ‘Dark Blossom’ is the debut of a talented new filmmaking voice in Denmark. We believe the film will win the hearts of audiences worldwide. We are very pleased to partner with Reservoir Docs to bring ‘Dark Blossom’ to international audiences, and we could not be in better hands. Their passion and taste for innovative cinema are without rival, and we’re proud to have it join their library of accomplished world cinema.”

Reservoir Docs, formerly known as Wide House and renamed in June 2020, is an independent international sales company specialized in feature documentaries. Among its titles are Subaib Gasmelbari’s “Talking About Trees,” winner of the documentary award in Berlin, Anna Somershaf’s “Women of Valor” and the Sundance award winner “The Black Power Mixtape.”

Danish production company Made in Copenhagen was founded in 2010 by Faber. Previous productions include ”Long, Live, Love” (2020), ”Q’s Barbershop” (2019), ”A Married Couple” (2019), “The Stranger” (2017), ”Me and Dad – No Expectations of Applause” (2015), “Warriors From the North” (2014), and “Motley’s Law” (2015).