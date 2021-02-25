REinvent Seals German deal on ‘Margrete – Queen of the North’ (EXCLUSIVE)

REinvent International Sales has closed Germany on Charlotte Sieling’s anticipated epic period drama, “Margrete – Queen of the North,” starring Trine Dyrholm (“The Commune”), licensing the film to Splendid Film.

The film stars Dyrholm, the award-winning actress of Thomas Vinterberg’s “The Commune” and May el-Toukhy’s “Queen of Hearts,” as Margrete I of Denmark, who is considered the most powerful ruler in Scandinavian history, as she gathered Denmark, Norway and Sweden into a peaceful union.

“Margrete· brings a fascinating “royal” and internationally hardly-known story to the screen, in an equally fascinating historical setting,” said

Rainer Flaskamp, head of acquisitions and sales at Splendid Film.

The historical drama has “a deep emotional angle and a lot of female power and involving some of Scandinavia’s best talent,” he added.

Helene Aurø, sales and marketing director at REinvent said that the company was “thrilled that Splendid has come onboard at an early stage and can see the potential and quality of ‘Margrete – Queen of the North.’” Produced by SF Studios, “Margrete – Queen of the North” marks the first biopic movie about the monarch, a woman ahead of her time who sacrificed herself completely for her vision and for her countries.

The strong Nordic cast also includes Søren Malling (“The Investigation”), Morten Hee Andersen (“Ride Upon the Storm”), Jakob Oftebro (“Kon-tiki”), Bjørn Floberg (“Out Stealing Horses”), Magnus Krepper (“Queen of Hearts”) and Thomas W. Gabrielsson (“A Royal Affair”).

Sieling co-wrote the script with Jesper Fink (“Before the Frost”) and Maya Ilsøe (“The Legacy”). The film was co-produced by Filmkameratene (Norway), Truenorth (Iceland), Sirena Film (Czech Republic) and Film i Väst (Sweden), with support from the Danish Film Institute, TV 2, Swedish Film Institute, Norwegian Film Institute, Icelandic Film Centre, among others. SF Studios will distribute the film in the Nordics. The film is expected to be released locally in the third quarter of 2021.