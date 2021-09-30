Regé-Jean Page and Noah Hawley Team for Heist Thriller From AGBO, Netflix

Anthony and Joe Russo’s AGBO and Netflix are re-teaming for a new heist movie from Emmy-winning storyteller Noah Hawley and starring Emmy nominee Regé-Jean Page.

Written and directed Hawley, plot details of the yet-to-be-titled movie are being kept under wraps, but the thriller is based on an original idea from the “Fargo” and “Legion” creator.

In addition to starring in the film, Page will executive produce the project alongside Angela Russo-Otstot. Anthony and Joe Russo will produce with AGBO’s Mike Larocco and Hawley, under his 26 Keys banner.

“AGBO was originally founded to allow us to collaborate with artists we greatly respect and admire. We are very happy to continue to fulfill that pledge by supporting this new film from Noah Hawley and Regé-Jean Page,” Larocca said in a statement announcing the project.

The new movie marks yet another high-profile role for Page, who quickly became one of Hollywood’s most talked-about stars (and a lead actor Emmy nominee) playing Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings on “Bridgerton,” the smash-hit period drama from Shondaland. The actor since nabbed major roles in Paramount’s “Dungeons and Dragons” adaptation and Netflix’s “The Gray Man,” where he first teamed up with AGBO and directors Anthony and Joe Russo.

As part of Variety’s cover story spotlighting Page, Anthony Russo praised the actor for his versatility.

“[Joe and I] like actors who are willing to continually reinvent themselves, and push themselves into new places,” Russo said. “With Regé, we knew him as one specific thing over a short period of time, but he’s an incredibly talented actor, and he can move in a lot of different directions as a performer.”

The recently-wrapped action thriller stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas and continues AGBO and Netflix’s successful relationship, which previously produced “Extraction,” written by Joe Russo.

Hawley made his feature-film directorial debut with in 2019 with the magical realism drama, “Lucy in the Sky,” starring Natalie Portman. His sixth novel, “Anthem” (the follow up to his New York Times Bestseller “Before The Fall”) will be published by Grand Central Publishing in Jan. 2022.

Hawley is repped by CAA and McKuin Frankel Whitehead. Page is represented by CAA, Mosaic, The Artists Partnership in the UK and Ziffren.